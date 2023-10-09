Opinion

What West Ham fans have had to say after 2-2 with Newcastle – Did somebody mention the referee?

West Ham fans went into Sunday’s match with their team one point and one place above Newcastle.

At the final whistle, that remained the case.

However, what happened in the 90+ minutes of this game at the London Stadium that produced a point for each team…

Did somebody mention the match officials?

Interesting to see what West Ham fans have been saying after the 2-2 draw with Newcastle… commenting via their KUMB forum:

‘I think we didn’t get the rub of the green with the officials they were lucky to have 11 on the pitch. Having said that we wouldn’t have been happy if one of ours was sent off with the same offences.

Thought we played ok, lost our way in the second half but came back strongish later in the game.

The barcodes are a decent side.’

‘We just have a great bunch of honest lads + Paqueta and Antonio, I don’t want to see the rest rolling around or going down easy but at the same time Man City and Howe’s teams are really snide and I hate them but it works. There’s a nice middle ground somewhere and I hope we find it.

2-2 is a good result.’

‘I keep hearing how Newcastle were hungover and burned out from their heroics against PSG on the Wednesday night previous to this game. It’s probably already been mentioned but they had an extra day’s recovery compared to us (we played on the Thursday), and they had the luxury of playing at St James’s while we were out in the Black Forest of Deutschland.

Also Guimaraes was very lucky to stay on the pitch. If it’d of been the other way round and it was one of our players fouling to stop the counters, he’d of been sent off you just know it.’

‘And they didn’t travel. They did play their game at an extremely high intensity but I think there’s signs that they’ll struggle to repeat last season.’

‘Most of comments I have read from Newcastle fans more complimentary about us than one or two negatives on here.’

‘It was interesting seeing the first half stats saying that we had barely attacked. That’s because three times we got to the half way line and they chopped down our players and the ref didn’t book anyone, and there was a few other incidents. Had the ref actually acted on any of their fouls then we’d have won that. 11 v 11 a draw was about right, but it should have been 11 v 10 from half time, and their first goal was a free kick to west ham.

Nothing against newcastle but the ref robbed us.’

‘I’d have taken 2-2 before the game and obviously was delighted with the point having nearly gone 3-1 down in that second half… that said… I do still feel pretty hard done by.

The double yellow for Bruno was about as blatant as it gets and Almeron should have picked up a yellow for waving an imaginary card in the first half too. They should have been down to 10 men for the entire second half and could have been down to 9 had Almeron’s yellow in the second half been his second.

The free kick leading up to their equaliser was an absolute joke and was one of the many smaller calls that went against us on the day. This one counted more as they scored from it. At the point the ball is played in they also had two players offside, one challenges for the header and causes the knock down, the other scores.

Second goal we completely switched off, great play from Trippier who I really rate. Isak caused us an unreal amount of trouble all game too. Pretty impressive.

Wasn’t a lot between us to tell the truth. Shows how far we have come.’

‘TBH much as I love the guy…Isak for Antonio we win that easy….think their CBs just edge ours as well…bring a lot more to the

game than ours…or the way we play them anyway.

But from what I saw pretty 2 evenly matched sides..got me wondering tho what would we do against PSG,could we give em a game.

I like Geordies my fav Northerners,shame bout their owners,can’t be easy,keeping that passion going that they have…knowing who owns them.

Don’t know how I would feel should it happened to us …would absolutely hate it,but how it would affect my love of the Irons..

I honestly don’t know.’

‘What type of clear goal-scoring opportunity did we produce before the Kudus goal?’

‘We were in full control first 45 and last 15. When you play good teams, you can’t expect to have it all your own way, there will be a response to going a goal down.

Only frustration from me is that Moyes was slow to make changes – soucek and Antonio should have gone off at 1-1.’

‘Don’t think we were in “full control” the last 15 minutes. We had one or two good moments there. NUFC nearly had the game killed off completely. We didn’t force the equalizer, not much of a plan there.

But good to get the reward for the really good first half.’

‘He brought on Kudus, we got up the pitch got the equaliser and an unbelievable save from Nick Pope stopped us getting the 3 points.’

‘Think we could do with a little mental training on how to deal with bad decisions. It really seemed to knock our confidence.’

‘I think we just need to start practicing the dark arts a bit more.

Seems like they’re all up to it these days.

If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em.’

‘Before Kudus getting that free hit we struggled to built any sort of attacking sequence. Couldn’t get inside Newcastle’s box. Completely toothless in the second half.’

‘Why did Emerson get a yellow for telling the ref to give a yellow? Since when has that been a rule?’

‘It’s been a rule for quite some time, but the PGMOL have decided to toughen up on it this season by instantly handing out Yellow cards on a strict basis to olayers that play for non-rich clubs, specifically after a player from a rich club blatantly should have been sent off, but the ref bottled it and has to use the card to dampen down the enthusiasm of the players that have the audacity to tell the ref that he’s bent.

But apart from that, players from a rich club are totally allowed to mimic the yellow card action right in front of the ref at any time straight after the player from the non-rich club has just been given a yellow card for exactly the same offence. It’s convoluted I admit, but thems is the rules, and the quicker we all understand these strict changes, the less frustrating they are to us all.’

‘Motd’s Murphy suggesting that although Guimares should have been sent off they were nothing fouls. These are precisely the fouls that disrupt a team that attack on the break. They need punishment and we’ve seen teams like Liverpool do these fouls for minimal punishment for years.’

‘Bruno should have been sent off, and I’m sure we’d have won the game.

But we only have the 90 minutes we have, and in terms of assessing our progress, a contest with their 11 men was better. Granted, they had a few notable injuries, but we look about their level. Isak was the difference for them, Paquetá for us.’

‘City with rodri have been making these fouls for years. eddie howe has always had his teams doing it, bournemouth used to.

at least callum smug wilson didnt score.

MOTD just about saying bruno should have been sent off. nothing fouls are the ones that stop teams the most. ward prowse was away when he got taken out.

great game to watch as opposed to the borefest at the goon factory.’

‘The first goal for them was a poor defensive header by Alvarez.

The second goal was due to Paqueta not tracking his man.’

‘For Isaak 2nd he shoves Aguerd as ball came across from Trippier – just enough to knock off balance – unsurprising VAR decided wasn’t a foul

After last weekend looks like VAR decided not to hardly get involved in anything.’

‘He did but Aguerd needs to be much stronger there. You can’t be that easily brushed aside.’

‘MOTD (including Shearer, fair play) saying it should have been two yellows and a sending off.

No mention of the nothing free kick leading to the goal or Almiron not getting booked for simulating the card in the analysis.’

‘MOTD is not fit for purpose. We all know its only interested in Sky’s 7 teams. But it’s getting worst and no wonder normal fans are turn away from it.

If they have Shearer talking about Sandcastle then they need an ex player from the opposition to give a balanced view??

He says that they were fatigue and that’s why West Ham was the better team? Fatigue for what? Does he not even know that we played on THURSDAY and AWAY IN GERMANY??

He admits Bruno should have gone…no mention about Amerion should have gone after being on a yellow and then waving for a yellow for Paqueta even though Emerson did the same 5 mins earlier and got a yellow.

No mention of Tripper making continuous “professional fouls” when we broke clear and didn’t even get booked. Or the countless of others that stopped us going forward but wasn’t booked from the other players. Or the fact that the “toon” fans were probably the quietest fans we have heard at the bowl (coz you cant criticise them as they are the best fans in the world…or more like just the North east). Or question the refs professionalism??.. can’t upset a Sky blood money team can we.’

‘I’ve only just seen Newcastle’s second goal and was expecting to see a major mistake by Aguerd based on what was written on here. Actually it was a brilliant volleyed cross from Trippier that was pinpoint where he wanted to put it.’

‘I’d say Paqueta was as much at fault for the second goal as Aguerd.Once he allowed Trippier to find space the cross was very difficult to defend.’

‘I’m surprised the ref gave the second goal as it happened too soon after the first.’

‘Almiron wasn’t already on a yellow when he gestured a ‘card’ to the ref was he?

The MOTD commentator flagged that he should have been booked given Emerson was for the same thing, but I don’t think they discussed it further in the studio because he would’ve only got a yellow, and therefore had no impact on the result. Unlike the Bruno incident of course.

Obviously that’s different if Almiron was already on a yellow but fairly sure he wasn’t.’

‘Emerson miss controlled that pass from Paqueta for our first though, right?

No? Just me?’

‘Do we know if the Ref has chosen his “free” apartment in the desert yet?’

‘NUFC weren’t huff and puffing. They were in full control of the game in the second half. Completely outclassed us during large stretches of the half.’

‘Conversely, Newcastle very much huffed and puffed from 0-45 mins and 75-90.

Or, to put it another way, we gave them a much tougher game than Paris Saint Germain did a few days ago and Vlad Coufal caused them more problems than Mbappe.’

‘I don’t like the rule but Isak is not interfering when the free kick is taken (according to the rule), it’s then a separate phase of play when the first header is won and by this point Isak is on side, hence the goal.’

‘A scruffy goal from a free kick that wasn’t a free kick and another goal on the break where we should’ve been given a free kick in their third.

A superb save from Areola stopped Dan burn but apart from that they created nothing.

Had we had a different referee I don’t think they score today.’

‘Newcastle committed a lot of niggly fouls to stop us breaking on them. They’ve turned into a nasty team that I will quite enjoy not liking one little bit.’

‘When Newcastle came onto us in the 2nd half we couldn’t get the ball and when we did get it, we gave it back straight away. I wish we were brave enough to take the sting out of the game by keeping the ball for a few mins, but decided to sit off for way too long until the inevitable happened.’

‘I thought that a draw was probably a fair result when all was said and done. If Bowen’s attempt at 2-2 had gone in the place would have absolutely erupted. I thought the atmosphere was half decent today.

Isak caused us problems all day and is a classy player. Paqueta with another good performance but did get away with a few of the stray passes that he used to love last season. He seems like a man possessed this season. I actually quite like him out on the left.

The first 25 of the second half showed exactly why Newcastle are where they are at the moment. What they lack in real quality, in some areas, they make up for with grit and sheer effort. We were bullied by them in that period.’

‘Should have been a second yellow. Where I was sitting I saw the challenge and thought it’s an obvious yellow. Wasn’t until someone had checked their phone that we knew that he was on a yellow. Poor refereeing.

Newcastle are clever at the dark arts. Lucas is not!! Bless him, had a great game but too many obvious play acting, wish he’d be more snidey with it.’

‘We played one of Europe’s strongest teams with a day less of rest. We look like real contenders this season.’

‘What was going on the Bobby Moore lower just before we scored our 2nd?

Seemed like some Newcastle or Arsenal fans were getting taken out.’

‘Good result anyway against a good team. The performance left a lot to be desired but i’d have taken a point before kick off.’

‘I’ve seen a few people moaning about Aguerd for the second but for me it’s just an unbelievable cross from Tripper.’

Stats from BBC Sport:

West Ham 2 Newcastle 2 – Sunday 8 October 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 57, 62

West Ham:

Soucek 8, Kudus 89

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Ham 35% (29%) Newcastle 65% (71%)

Total shots were West Ham 5 (1) Newcastle 10 (3)

Shots on target were West Ham 3 (1) Newcastle 3 (0)

Corners were West Ham 4 (1) Newcastle 2 (0)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Tonali, Almiron (Murphy 82), Isak (Wilson 86), Anderson (Targett 90+3)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Ritchie, Manquillo, Hall, Livramento

