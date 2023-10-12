Opinion

We’ve got Kenny Wharton, he’s not from Bishop Auckland…

Kenny Wharton was the captain of Newcastle schoolboys in the 1970s, before coming to the attention of Newcastle United.

After initially joining the club on a part-time basis, he signed his first professional contract while Bill McGarry was at the helm.

At the time, McGarry seemed prepared to give local talent a chance at Newcastle, we also had the likes of Nigel Walker, Kenny Mitchell and David Barton on the books.

It was under the stewardship of Arthur Cox that Kenny Wharton gained in confidence and alongside Chris Waddle, found himself getting some regular game time.

Kenny was slight of build but could be a feisty character and it quickly became apparent that he wasn’t averse to getting stuck in when it was warranted.

The capture of Kevin Keegan in 1982 transformed Newcastle United and seemed to inspire the local lads like Steve Carney, Wes Saunders and of course, Kenny and the Waddler.

Peter Beardsley was added to the fold in 1983 when he joined from Vancouver Whitecaps.

Kenny Wharton was a versatile player and could excel at either left-back or in midfield.

I saw Kenny have some fine games over the years and it always struck me that he took great pride when pulling on the black and white stripes.

He was a club stalwart as the 1980s progressed and saw the likes of the honorable Arthur Cox, Big Jack Charlton and Willie McFaul come and go.

Kenny Wharton will forever be remembered by Toon fans of a certain age, for sitting on the ball in front of the Gallowgate End against Luton Town, whilst Newcastle were leading Luton Town 4-0 in 1988.

In eleven years playing for his hometown club, Kenny Wharton played an impressive 290 League games and scored 26 goals.

During the last three decades Kenny has had spells as a coach at Middlesbrough and Newcastle United.

He will turn 63 in November.