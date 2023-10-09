News

West Ham 2 Newcastle 2 – Very interesting independent ratings on the NUFC players

It ended West Ham 2 Newcastle 2.

Newcastle United going behind early, coming back to lead deservedly 2-1, before a late sucker punch.

Looking at the individuals in black and white, interesting to get an independent perspective on how this played out.

Whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

Now whoscored have published their independent player ratings for this West Ham 2 Newcastle 2 match:

Newcastle United definitely the better team and with the two best players on the pitch, Alexander Isak (8.8) and Kieran Trippier (7.7) the top rated duo according to these independent ratings.

Of those starting the match, Dan Burn (7.0) the only other player to get a rating of 7.0 or higher.

Kudus came off the bench and got West Ham a point, he was rewarded with a 7.3 rating.

Stats from BBC Sport:

West Ham 2 Newcastle 2 – Sunday 8 October 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 57, 62

West Ham:

Soucek 8, Kudus 89

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Ham 35% (29%) Newcastle 65% (71%)

Total shots were West Ham 5 (1) Newcastle 10 (3)

Shots on target were West Ham 3 (1) Newcastle 3 (0)

Corners were West Ham 4 (1) Newcastle 2 (0)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Tonali, Almiron (Murphy 82), Isak (Wilson 86), Anderson (Targett 90+3)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Ritchie, Manquillo, Hall, Livramento

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

