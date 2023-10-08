Opinion

West Ham 2 Newcastle 2 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players

We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after West Ham 2 Newcastle 2.

The Hammers getting an early lead and then defending deep in numbers.

A far better and threatening second half seeing Newcastle come back and deservedly lead 2-1, only for a sucker punch with a minute to go.

MATCH RATINGS:

Pope – 7

What a save at the end!!

He was all over the place for the first goal though. I think that maybe evens it out in terms of ratings.

Trippier – 9

Commanding as per usual from right back.

Didn’t put a foot wrong and fantastic assist for Isak’s second goal.

Lascelles – 6

Also all over the place for the first goal.

Just never really looked comfortable throughout.

Schar – 8

Played well and made quite a few vital interceptions.

Burn – 7

A solid game from left back.

Bruno – 9

Fantastic all game.

He’s been awesome the last few games and long may that continue…

Tonali – 7

Did well!

Not pulling up any trees or anything like that but a solid game.

Still getting his feet under the table.

Longstaff – 6.5

Looked tired and disappointing.

I don’t think he made that classic inside run on the either side once.

Still though, he worked his socks off and did the bare minimum you’d expect.

Almiron – 6.5

Likewise, did ok but had very little impact on the game.

Anderson – 5

Might sound harsh.

He had a bad first half and was decent for most of the second but completely at fault for their second goal.

Got too excited and went searching for it, left the right back completely free to roam up the pitch.

You could see Wilson giving him a pep talk afterwards… lesson learned!

Isak – 8

Could easily be a 9 or a 10 but he should have won us the game by making it 3-1 and wrapping the game up. So frustrating!

SUBS:

Murphy – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Wilson – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Targett – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Referee – 0

Absolutely atrocious. Both ways!

They are pathetic and absolute disgrace. I just can’t believe the standard of refereeing in this country is so low.

It’s embarrassing to watch and be a part of.

Something needs to be done about these guys because they’re ruining the game.

Stats from BBC Sport:

West Ham 2 Newcastle 2 – Sunday 8 October 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 57, 62

West Ham:

Soucek 8, Kudus 89

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Ham 35% (29%) Newcastle 65% (71%)

Total shots were West Ham 5 (1) Newcastle 10 (3)

Shots on target were West Ham 3 (1) Newcastle 3 (0)

Corners were West Ham 4 (1) Newcastle 2 (0)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Tonali, Almiron (Murphy 82), Isak (Wilson 86), Anderson (Targett 90+3)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Ritchie, Manquillo, Hall, Livramento

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

