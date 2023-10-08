Opinion

West Ham 2 Newcastle 2 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

West Ham 2 Newcastle 2 – Sunday 8 October 2pm

Newcastle United back in Premier League action.

The Champions League exploits against PSG on Wednesday, swiftly followed by this final NUFC match before yet another international fortnight…

Nat Seaton:

“A great turnaround in the second half but it wasn’t enough to take all three points.

“Isak unlucky not to get a hat-trick and it proved to be that two goals weren’t enough to get all three points.

“Being 2-1 up it’s disappointing not to win but with how the game ended, I’m pleased with the point.

“A well deserved break for the players not off on international duty and a chance for us to hopefully get some of our injured players back for the Palace game.”

Matt Busby said to Joe Harvey:

“Gutted we couldn’t see that out.

“I thought we looked devastating during the spell in which Isak plundered both his goals and what if he’d managed to make it a hat-trick when he rounded their keeper? Fine margins….

“With others above us dropping points it feels like a bad result but imagine if Nick Pope hadn’t made that save from Bowen’s shot in injury time? That would have been totally gut wrenching.

“Whilst West Ham looked out of it around 70 minutes, their subs, one of whom scored changed the momentum and all of a sudden, we looked like we were running on empty.

“Isak MOTM for me. Bruno and Tonali both looked great.

“Two away league games following tough Champions League fixtures and we’re unbeaten. And they said it would be our Archilles heel. HTL.”

Tony Mallabar:

“A game of two halves.

“West Ham should have been away by half time but we should have been out of sight in the second half.

“Some away games you just get a bad vibe, about the day.

“Mine being I couldn’t find my trousers belt.

“And after wor Alex missed the chance for his hat-trick, it was always going to be a Desmond.

“Not to worry, back off to Miller’s now and then the 7pm train hyem.”

Simon Ritter:

“After Wednesday’s pyrotechnics I was fearful this would be a trickier fixture than playing at home to the French champions.

“Bowen is a two-footed wide player I rate extremely highly, while West Ham’s midfield is packed with quality.

“We won 5-1 last season at the “London Stadium” but the winning margin flattered us that day.

“Our hopes would probably have vanished today if Bruno G had been given a second yellow card with less than 20 minutes gone. Most refs would have dismissed him.

“The one good thing when a Moyes team scores early, is that you know they will not bust a gut for a second. They never do unless they are chasing a draw. And so it proved.

“NUFC getting to half-time only one down after offering little threat in attack was decent. What followed was far, far better.

“BDB nearly scored the equaliser with a great header but that just delayed the joy briefly.

“The old one-two from our Swedish gem seemed to do the business. Some you win . . . and some you draw.

“A point away from home is rarely a bad result.”

Billy Miller:

“First half tough to watch.

“Second half started the same but after the goal we were the superior team.

“Was so confident that we’d go on and get a third that the equaliser was hard to take.

“Can’t believe Isak didn’t seal his hat-trick with that golden chance.

“Excellent move and assist from Bruno, Trippier and Isak for the goal that put us in front.

“Missed Gordon and he needs to be less petulant going forwards.

“I’ll definitely take a point from that one.”

David Punton:

“The fine lines of football.

“Isak was a whisker away from a hat trick and making it 3-1 and pretty much game over.

“Alas, he hit the post and it stayed 1-2 and gave the hosts a chance to nab an equaliser late on through Kudus.

“A massive effort from our team after what happened in midweek.

“A draw here isn’t a disaster, especially after that first half.

“A change to recharge the batteries in an international break now is a real tonic after so many games and injuries to players.

“Special mention for Isak, whose goals today turned the game on its head.”

Jamie Smith:

“We can take positives there, a point at a difficult place with a number of key players missing.

“Sickener to concede late to a snatched shot that was fortunate to go through everyone.

“We had our share of luck though with Bruno fortunate to stay on the pitch early on and Pope managing to avert a horrendous injury time defeat from Bowen’s shot.

“Overall we need to take the positives from the incredible unbeaten run we’ve been on between these international breaks.

“Get some of the wounded back and we can have another strong attack of the next period.”

GToon:

“Before the game u would think a point was a decent result but to concede so late on is frustrating.

“But we have gone away to a club in good form and got a point while missing some key players for various reasons.

“Now we can regroup, recover and focus for our next game, while there’s some other irrelevant games going on.”

Bazoox:

“We were far too one paced from the off and soon suffered the consequences after being caught out down our right flank.

“It took Bruno and Tonali half an hour to get to grips with West Ham’s ever pressing midfield, and Sean Longstaff was as good as a man off for the first 45.

“The second half was a different ball game and Newcastle were soon in the ascendency.

“It was no surprise when the Rolls Royce scored our equaliser, but how the hell did it take that long to do a VAR check for offside, when it was blatantly obvious that a West Ham defender had set him up?

“Isak’s second goal was expertly worked and we looked deserving of the three points until West Ham’s late show.

“At the end of the day, a point away against a well organised Hammers side is nowt to be sniffed at.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 57, 62

West Ham:

Soucek 8, Kudus 89

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Ham 35% (29%) Newcastle 65% (71%)

Total shots were West Ham 5 (1) Newcastle 10 (3)

Shots on target were West Ham 3 (1) Newcastle 3 (0)

Corners were West Ham 4 (1) Newcastle 2 (0)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Tonali, Almiron (Murphy 82), Isak (Wilson 86), Anderson (Targett 90+3)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Ritchie, Manquillo, Hall, Livramento

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

