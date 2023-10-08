Opinion

West Ham 2 Newcastle 2 – Could (should?) have been all three points for Newcastle United

Eddie Howe making just one change from the team that took apart PSG.

Plus that was an enforced replacement, Elliot Anderson in for the suspended Anthony Gordon.

Also great to see Callum Wilson return to the matchday squad, on the bench. Though Joelinton still not able to be included.

Eddie Howe and his side looking to wrap up a spectacular few weeks, having won five matches and drawn the other, in the six games played since the defeat at Brighton. These six games producing sixteen Newcastle goals and only one for the opposition.

Newcastle started brightly, getting plenty possession, five minutes in a Trippier cross was met by an Anderson header. A difficult chance though and the effort off target.

Eight minutes in and NUFC behind.

A chipped ball down the left saw Emerson run onto it inside the penalty area and without intending to, knocked the ball a few yards as it caught his foot when it dropped. Unfortunately for Newcastle, that was enough for the ball to go past Nick Pope who had come across to deal with the situation BUT not to go out of play. With Pope taken out of the game, Emerson with the easy task of squaring it for Soucek to score.

Lucky for West Ham and the opposite for Newcastle. Fair play to Emerson for getting forward but simply a case of the Gods with the Hammers in creating that opener.

Goals change games and this one set the pattern for the rest of the half, West Ham having the odd break but otherwise Newcastle dominating possession, though unable to do much with it. As shown by the half-time stats showing NUFC with 71% possession.

The Hammers defending so deep and in numbers, making it very difficult for Newcastle to get any penetration.

Half-time reached with that West Ham goal the only effort on target from either side.

Isak had switched out left with Anderson through the middle and the Swede looking lively but not much spark amongst his teammates.

The referee was very poor, for both sides, in the first half. Bankes booked Bruno for a trip and then a minute later failed to do the same for a pretty much repeat offence, clearly not wanting to show a red. Exactly the same when Alexander-Arnold should have been sent off. We got away with one there. However, to redress the ‘balance’, the referee refusing to hand out a couple of obvious yellows for the home side.

No changes for Newcastle at the break but looking a bit livelier as the action restarted.

Some ten minutes in and a lovely Isak cross found Burn, his downward header prompting a top save from the Hammers keeper.

However, only a minute or two later, nothing the keeper could do.

A free-kick headed down by a West Ham player under pressure in the box, great first touch by Isak and swept over the keeper.

Newcastle now on top and suddenly in the lead!

Bruno long ball out to Trippier who met it with a brilliant volleyed cross and Isak left foot volley right in front of goal!! Brilliant move.

West Ham stunned and paying the price maybe for sitting back and hoping to just keep NUFC out, instead of going for a second.

It could then have been 3-1 to Newcastle, as Bruno’s cross reaching Anderson, his volley blocked by an unsuspecting West Ham defender.

Moving inside the last twenty minutes and it could / should(?) have been three and a match ball for Isak. A brilliant through ball from Burn(!) and Isak one on one, goes around the keeper but he hits the post from a difficult angle.

Just over ten minutes to go and West Ham gifted a free-kick by the referee in a dangerous position, Emerson appearing to foul Longstaff more than the other way round. Perfect position to the left side of the box for Ward-Prowse but he put his right foot effort over the bar.

A minute to go and a West Ham equaliser out of the blue, Kudus getting far too much space and time on edge of box and despite hitting his shot into the ground, very accurate and finding the bottom corner, Pope given no chance.

As often happens, suddenly momentum with the team who scores. Bowen coming in from the right and his left foot cross / shot brilliantly turned away by Pope and evading the West Ham attacker coming in.

That would have been very tough to take.

Newcastle easily the better and more threatening team overall and could / should(?) have won. However, West Ham are no mugs and had won seven of their last nine games (all competitions) and have only lost to Man City at home this season, their only other loss was a defeat at Anfield.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 57, 62

West Ham:

Soucek 8, Kudus 89

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Ham 35% (29%) Newcastle 65% (71%)

Total shots were West Ham 5 (1) Newcastle 10 (3)

Shots on target were West Ham 3 (1) Newcastle 3 (0)

Corners were West Ham 4 (1) Newcastle 2 (0)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Tonali, Almiron (Murphy 82), Isak (Wilson 86), Anderson (Targett 90+3)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Ritchie, Manquillo, Hall, Livramento

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports