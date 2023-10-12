Opinion

We asked fans how would you rate the Newcastle United start to the season – Interesting results

The question we were asking NUFC fans on Wednesday was – How would you rate this Newcastle United start to the season?

It is so difficult at times to judge things properly, when so much is said on social media and often those with the most extreme views, positive and negative, getting the most attention.

So we thought it worthwhile to gauge how thousands of Newcastle United fans felt about things so far, a snapshot of opinion on what has happened so far, both results and performance-wise, taking into account the opposition played and expectations.

So far, Newcastle United have played 11 matches in all competitions, with the following breakdown:

Premier League:

Played 8 Won 4 Drawn 1 Lost 3 Goals Scored 20 Goals Against 9

Champions League:

Played 2 Won 1 Drawn 1 Lost 0 Goals Scored 4 Goals Against 1

Carabao Cup:

Played 1 Won 1 Drawn 0 Lost 0 Goals Scored 1 Goals Against 0

Total:

Played 11 Won 6 Drawn 2 Lost 3 Goals Scored 25 Goals Against 10

It is so difficult at times to judge things properly, when so much is said on social media and often those with the most extreme views, positive and negative, getting the most attention.

We thought it worthwhile to gauge how thousands of Newcastle United fans felt about things so far, a snapshot of opinion on what has happened so far, both results and performance-wise, taking into account the opposition played and the pre-season expectations.

So we asked fans to rate this Newcastle United start to the season, marks out of 10 (all percentages rounded up or down to nearest whole number):

0 out of 10 – 0%

1 out of 10 – 0%

2 out of 10 – 0%

3 out of 10 – 0%

4 out of 10 – 0%

5 out of 10 – 1%

6 out of 10 – 4%

7 out of 10 – 29%

8 out of 10 – 53%

9 out of 10 – 11%

10 out of 10 – 2%

So an overwhelming 66% think this Newcastle United transfer window has been an 8 out of 10 or better.

Which becomes 95% of fans when you go with 7 out of 10 or higher.

The most popular choice is 8 out of 10 with a majority (53%) going for that.

When taking all those who voted, the average comes out at 7.8 out of 10.

Many thanks to everybody who took the time to vote.