Opinion

We are failing Alexander Isak – This needs to be put right

Alexander Isak with two goals at the London Stadium yesterday and a man of the match performance.

He is now only behind Haaland in the Premier League goal scoring list and with a better average goal per minutes played ratio.

Yet we heard Calum Wilson’s name being sung more than that of Alexander Isak, despite Wilson only coming on at the end of the match.

This is no lack of love for Alexander Isak, it’s more that the Toon Army doesn’t really have a song for him.

Yes he features in ‘Bruno in the middle’ but it’s not really his own song.

We need to put this right.

I’ve seen on social media a version of the Abba song that goes:

Gimme gimme gimme a striker from Sweden,

He wears number fourteen and he plays in attack,

Gimme gimme gimme a striker from Sweden,

His first name’s Alexander and his surname’s Isak.

Personally, I would prefer a different Abba song along the lines of “Mamma Mia, there he goes again, my my Alexander Isak”, but I don’t really think it matters that much.

What does matter is that he feels loved by the Newcastle United fans and gets the praise he deserves and if we do put this right, who knows, he may well get that long awaited hat-trick sometime soon