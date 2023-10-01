Opinion

Watching Newcastle United from Belgium has its challenges

It’s a funny old world being a football fan who lives in different country (Belgium) to the team they support. It often throws up a few interesting challenges.

Over the Mike Ashley years it was mostly trying to find a way to listen to, or sometimes watch, some poor quality stream plagued by constant porno pop ups. “Yeah honestly honey I’m trying to watch the match!”

Thankfully, when I purchased a Raspberry Pi those days were over.

I can pretty much find a good quality stream whenever I need one.

We are also on TV (in Belgium) a lot more since the quality of the football improved after the departure of the FCB.

We previously only got shown if we were playing against a ‘topper’ (top side) or against a team with a Belgian player! Today I am watching Newcastle vs Burnley, probably courtesy of Vince the Prince being manager. I don’t care as long as I get to see the match.

The downside of the match being on TV is that I have to put up with the Belgian commentator. British speaking commentators can also be annoying but usually they are at least semi factually correct.

This plonker kept repeatedly referring to Elliot Anderson as the ‘young Scott’ and because he had a pretty good match he kept on bloody saying it!

I hope he pledges his allegiance to England if only to shut this stupid bloke up!

It’s a shame that Anderson got subbed as I thought he might possibly have had goal in him. Even more of a shame that his replacement, Big Joe, spent more time being treated on the pitch than actually playing on it. Hopefully it’s nothing serious and that he’s quickly back in action.

I was bit worried when we were awarded the penalty as I had previously been wondering if Alexander Isak had run over a family of black cats on his way to the game. Everything he tried hadn’t come off, or if had come off it was off the back of his heel or another random body part!

As always, it was coolly dispatched and the back of the old onion bag bulged in the most pleasing manner.

However, the constant blah blah of the commentator continued to grate right up to the final whistle.

I wonder if TV companies realise that they could actually generate extra revenue by charging people for the option of turning off the commentary.

It would be amazing to just hear the crowd noise without some idiot blathering on and spoiling your enjoyment.

Luckily nothing did manage to spoil my enjoyment of another three points on the board and another clean sheet.

Elsewhere in the EPL Man City lost again.

It must be a crisis.

Pep must be in fear of losing his job. He has to be just one more bad result away from picking up his P45.

Maybe they should have booked a coach instead of taking the Megabus back to Manchester on Wednesday night.

Back to our own issues.

I can only hope that Botman recovers quickly. Even after two decent performances from Lascelles I do worry every time I see his name on the team sheet. Let’s hope Bruno doesn’t have to too many problems with his ankle after his return to form over the last couple of weeks. I would hate for him to miss out against PSG. Unless of Eddie sees fit to rest him as part of a tactical master plan.

In Eddie we trust. Howay the lads.