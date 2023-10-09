Match Reports

Watching from behind enemy lines – West Ham 2 Newcastle 2

West Ham 2 Newcastle 2 – Sunday 8 October 2pm

The members ballot system for tickets once again leaves us without seats at St James’ Park. I was confident we would get tickets for the Palace game, so much so I have my train tickets booked in advance and in my Apple wallet. Alongside my West Ham ticket.

I was sent (by West Ham) a digital ticket and a PDF of the ticket which can be printed out and then I assume anyone can use. Purchased online no problem. Couldn’t get two seats together so this time my son misses out.

Annoyingly I check the London stadium website on Friday night and see loads of seats for (re)sale. Groups of seats 2, 3, 4, even 5 together. On Friday morning I speak to a colleague at work, a season ticket holder at West Ham who informs me he has just resold his and his son’s tickets online!

So, come Sunday it is off to Stratford on my own to meet a colleague and lifelong Newcastle fan, who as it happens is a born and bred Eastender and who also has a ticket in the West Ham end, in the section immediately above me.

Went for a couple of beers in Waterloo pre-game and got talking to a bunch of Hammers fans from Surrey. A good bunch and I get chatting to the son and daughter of one of them.

I predict a 3-1 win for us but expect a close game. They go 3-1 Hammers obviously.

Newcastle looked out of sorts and a bit off the pace with the early encounters. The Irons seemingly more fired up.

After the goal Newcastle seemed to get the idea they were in a game and there were little flashes of what we can do. Miggy was working hard but no end product.

Unfortunately for me, I was sat next to a psychopathic West Ham fan called Jamie, who has his name on his seat. Him and several tourists with half and half scarfs.

The second half a different story, us starting to play the way we can and halfway through the second half I thought victory was nailed on. The cockneys around me starting to groan and Jamie shouting faaaking hell ref!

My confidence was growing, then suddenly with only a few minutes remaining West Ham find a bit of belief and we can’t hold on.

It goes 2-2 and Jamie is battering the sheet metal behind my head.

Two points dropped but a much better second half performance.

On the way home I bump into the Hammers who I had met earlier and they are happy with the point.

Finally, can I just say the London Stadium is awful and represents the capitalist greed of the modern game.

Recent news that there are plans afoot for extending St James’ Park. I was an advocate of a new stadium for Newcastle where me and my family would be able to get tickets. I am now in the camp for extending St James’ Park even if it means I still cannot get a ticket.

I hear there are rumblings of discontent about ticketing home and away. Our new owners have done an amazing job but please do not go down the West Ham route. I am not a legacy supporter and the only reason my son was not with me today was there are no concessions, which is wrong.

Stats from BBC Sport:

West Ham 2 Newcastle 2 – Sunday 8 October 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 57, 62

West Ham:

Soucek 8, Kudus 89

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Ham 35% (29%) Newcastle 65% (71%)

Total shots were West Ham 5 (1) Newcastle 10 (3)

Shots on target were West Ham 3 (1) Newcastle 3 (0)

Corners were West Ham 4 (1) Newcastle 2 (0)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Tonali, Almiron (Murphy 82), Isak (Wilson 86), Anderson (Targett 90+3)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Ritchie, Manquillo, Hall, Livramento

(BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after 2-2 against West Ham – Read HERE)

(West Ham 2 Newcastle 2 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(West Ham 2 Newcastle 2 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(West Ham 2 Newcastle 2 – Could (should?) have been all three points for Newcastle United – Read HERE)