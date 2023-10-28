News

Watch Wolves v Newcastle Live TV – These global channel listings for Saturday

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Wolves v Newcastle Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Saturday (5.30pm (UK) kick-off).

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking to build on an excellent last seven weeks, which have featured wins over Crystal Palace, PSG, Brentford, Manchester City, Burnley and Sheffield United, as well as draws away at West Ham and AC Milan, only that defeat to Dortmund a setback (with twenty two goals scored and only four conceded in these last nine matches).

Global listings courtesy of LivesoccerTV:

Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN Sports HD 2

Andorra Canal+ Foot

Angola DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Anguilla Csport.tv

Antigua and Barbuda Csport.tv

Argentina Star+ESPN Extra

Armenia Setanta Sports 1

Aruba Csport.tv

Australia Optus Sport

Austria Sky GoSky Sport Premier League

Azerbaijan Setanta Sports 1

Bahamas Csport.tv

Bahrain beIN Sports HD 2TODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bangladesh Star Sports Select HD2

Barbados Csport.tv

Belarus Setanta Sports 1

Belgium Play SportsPlay Sports 3VOOsport World 1

Belize Paramount+

Benin SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2

Bhutan Star Sports Select HD2

Bolivia Star+ESPN Extra

Bosnia and Herzegovina Moja TVArena Sport 1P

Botswana SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2

Brazil Star+

British Virgin Islands Csport.tv

Brunei Astro Go

Bulgaria Play Diema XtraDiema Sport 2

Burkina Faso DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport Premier League ROA

Burundi DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Cameroon SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now

Canada fuboTV Canada

Cape Verde DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Cayman Islands Csport.tv

Central African Republic SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Chad SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2beIN Sports HD 2beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODDStv NowbeIN Sports EnglishCanal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Chile ESPN ExtraStar+

China iQiyiMiguQQ Sports Live

Cocos Islands Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Colombia Star+ESPN Extra

Comoros SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Congo Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now

Congo DR SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Costa Rica Star+Paramount+

Cote D’Ivoire DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2

Croatia Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Cyprus Cytavision on the GoCytavision Sports 3

Czech Republic Canal+ SportSkylink

Denmark Viaplay DenmarkTV3 MAX

Djibouti beIN Sports EnglishSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueTODDStv NowbeIN Sports HD 2beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Dominica Csport.tv

Dominican Republic Paramount+Csport.tvStar+

Ecuador ESPN ExtraStar+

Egypt TODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 2

El Salvador Paramount+Star+

Equatorial Guinea SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueDStv Now

Eritrea SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2

Estonia Viaplay EstoniaSetanta Sports 1

Ethiopia SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now

Fiji Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Finland V Sport PremiumElisa Viihde ViaplayV Sport 2 Finland

France Canal+ Foot

Gabon SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowCanal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Gambia DStv NowCanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Georgia Setanta Sports 1Setanta Sports Georgia

Germany Sky GoSky Sport Premier LeagueWOW

Ghana SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece Nova Sports Premier League

Grenada Csport.tv

Guatemala Paramount+Star+

Guinea SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Guinea-Bissau SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now

Honduras Star+Paramount+

Hong Kong 621 Now Premier League 1Now E620 Now Premier League TVNow Player

Hungary Spíler1TV2 Play

Iceland SíminnSport

India Star Sports Select HD2Star Sports Select 2JioTVHotstar VIP

Indonesia Vidio

Iran beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 2

Iraq beIN Sports HD 2TODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland Sky Sports Premier LeagueSky Sports Main EventBBC Radio 5 LiveSky Ultra HDSKY GO Extra

Israel Sport 1

Italy NOW TVSky Sport UnoSKY Go Italia

Jamaica Csport.tv

Jordan beIN Sports HD 2TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports English

Kazakhstan Setanta Sports 1

Kenya SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now

Kiribati Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Korea Republic SPOTV ON

Kuwait beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN Sports HD 2

Kyrgyzstan Setanta Sports 1

Latvia Viaplay LatviaSetanta Sports 1

Lebanon TODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 2beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Lesotho DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Liberia DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Libya TODbeIN Sports HD 2beIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

Lithuania Viaplay LithuaniaSetanta Sports 1

Macau iQiyi

Madagascar SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv Now

Malawi DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia sookaAstro GoAstro SuperSport 3

Maldives Star Sports Select HD2

Mali Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueDStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Malta TSN2 MaltaGO TV Anywhere

Marshall Islands Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Mauritania Canal+ Sport 3 AfriquebeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishDStv NowTODbeIN Sports HD 2SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Mauritius DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Mayotte SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Mexico Paramount+

Moldova Setanta Sports 1

Montenegro Arena 2 Premium

Montserrat Csport.tv

Morocco TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 2

Mozambique SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv Now

Namibia DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Nauru Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Nepal Star Sports Select HD2

Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Nicaragua Star+Paramount+

Niger Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2

Nigeria SuperSport Premier League NigeriaSuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowCanal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Niue Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

North Macedonia Arena 2 Premium

Norway Viaplay NorwayV Sport Premier League

Oman TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 2beIN Sports English

Pakistan Star Sports Select HD2

Palau Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Palestine beIN Sports HD 2beIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD

Panama Paramount+Csport.tvStar+

Paraguay Star+

Peru Star+ESPN Extra

Philippines Setanta Sports

Poland Canal+ Sport 2 PolandViaplay PolandCanal+ Sport Online

Portugal DAZN PortugalEleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 2TOD

Reunion SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Romania Digi Sport 2 RomaniaPrima PlayPrima Sport 2Orange Sport 2 RomaniaOrange TV GoDigi Online

Rwanda SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2

Saint Helena SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Saint Kitts and Nevis Csport.tv

Saint Lucia Csport.tv

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Csport.tv

Samoa Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Saudi Arabia beIN Sports HD 2beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD

Senegal SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowCanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2

Serbia Arena 2 Premium

Seychelles Csport.tvDStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Sierra Leone Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueDStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Singapore StarHub TV+221 Hub Premier 1

Slovakia SkylinkCanal+ Sport

Slovenia Arena Sport 1 Premium

Solomon Islands Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Somalia beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports HD 2beIN Sports EnglishSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

South Africa SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier LeagueDStv App

South Sudan beIN Sports HD 2beIN SPORTS CONNECTDStv NowbeIN Sports EnglishTOD

Spain DAZN 1Movistar+DAZN Spain

Sri Lanka Star Sports Select HD2

Sudan DStv NowbeIN Sports EnglishSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROAbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 2TOD

Swaziland SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2

Sweden V Sport PremiumViaplay Sweden

Switzerland Sky Sport Premier League

Syria TODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 2beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Tajikistan Setanta Sports 1

Tanzania DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Thailand True Premier Football HD 1True Premier Football HD 2True ID

Togo Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Tonga Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Trinidad and Tobago Csport.tv

Tunisia beIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports HD 2

Turkey TODbeIN CONNECT Turkey

Turkmenistan Setanta Sports 1

Turks and Caicos Islands Csport.tv

Tuvalu Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Uganda SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now

United Arab Emirates beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports HD 2beIN Sports English

United Kingdom BBC Radio 5 LiveSky Sports Premier LeagueSKY GO ExtraSky Ultra HDSky Sports Main Event

United States SiriusXM FCPeacockNBCTelemundo Deportes En VivoUNIVERSOUNIVERSO NOW

Uruguay Star+ESPN Extra

Uzbekistan Setanta Sports 1

Vanuatu Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Venezuela ESPN ExtraStar+

Vietnam VieONK+ SPORT 1

Yemen TODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 2

Zambia SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Zimbabwe SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2DStv Now

(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email info@livesoccertv.com and ask them whether there is a channel showing Wolves v Newcastle live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)