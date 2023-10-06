News

Watch West Ham v Newcastle Live TV – These global channel listings for Sunday

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch West Ham v Newcastle Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Sunday (2pm (UK) kick-off).

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking to build on an excellent last few weeks, which have featured wins over PSG, Brentford Manchester City, Burnley and Sheffield United, as well as a quality point away at AC Milan.

Global listings courtesy of LivesoccerTV:

Algeria TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Andorra Canal+ Foot

Angola SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Anguilla Csport.tv

Antigua and Barbuda Csport.tv

Argentina Star+

Aruba Csport.tv

Australia Optus Sport

Austria Sky Sport Mix

Bahamas Csport.tv

Bahrain beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2

Bangladesh Star Sports Select HD2

Barbados Csport.tv

Belgium VOOsport World 3

Belize Paramount+

Benin SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Bhutan Star Sports Select HD2

Bolivia Star+

Bosnia and Herzegovina Moja TV, Arena Sport 2, Arena Sport 6 Serbia

Botswana DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Brazil ESPN, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO

British Virgin Islands Csport.tv

Brunei Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2

Bulgaria Nova Sport Bulgaria

Burkina Faso SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Burundi DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Cameroon SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Canada fuboTV Canada

Cape Verde SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Cayman Islands Csport.tv

Central African Republic SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Chad DStv Now, TOD, SuperSport MaXimo 1, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport GOtv Football

Chile Star+

China QQ Sports Live, Migu, iQiyi

Cocos Islands Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ

Colombia Star+

Comoros SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Congo SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Congo DR SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Costa Rica Paramount+

Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Croatia Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Cyprus Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 6

Czech Republic Skylink, Canal+ Sport

Denmark TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Djibouti SuperSport GOtv Football, beIN Sports Premium 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now

Dominica Csport.tv

Dominican Republic Csport.tv, Paramount+

Ecuador Star+

Egypt beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

El Salvador Paramount+

Equatorial Guinea DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Eritrea SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Estonia Viaplay Estonia

Ethiopia SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Fiji Sky Sport 9 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Finland Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport 1 Finland

France Canal+ Foot

Gabon SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Gambia SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Germany Sky Sport Mix

Ghana SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece Nova Sports Premier League

Grenada Csport.tv

Guatemala Paramount+

Guinea SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Guinea-Bissau SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Honduras Paramount+

Hong Kong Now E

Hungary Spíler1, TV2 Play

Iceland SíminnSport 2

India Star Sports Select 2, JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD2

Indonesia Vidio

Iran beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2

Iraq beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland BBC Radio 5 Live

Israel Sport 2

Jamaica Csport.tv

Jordan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2

Kazakhstan Setanta Sports Kazakhstan

Kenya SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Kiribati Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ

Kuwait TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

Latvia Viaplay Latvia

Lebanon beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD

Lesotho DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Liberia DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Libya TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

Lithuania Viaplay Lithuania

Macau iQiyi

Madagascar SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malawi SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia Astro SuperSport 2, sooka, Astro Go

Maldives Star Sports Select HD2

Mali DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Malta TSN7 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Marshall Islands Sky Sport 9 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Mauritania SuperSport GOtv Football, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Mauritius DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Mayotte SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Mexico Paramount+

Montserrat Csport.tv

Morocco TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Mozambique DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Namibia DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Nauru Sky Sport 9 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Nepal Star Sports Select HD2

Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ

Nicaragua Paramount+

Niger SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Nigeria SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Niue Sky Sport 9 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Norway Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League 1

Oman beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD

Pakistan Star Sports Select HD2

Palau Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ

Palestine beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Panama Paramount+, Csport.tv

Paraguay Star+

Peru Star+

Philippines Setanta Sports

Poland Viaplay Poland

Portugal DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 6 Portugal

Qatar beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Reunion SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Romania Orange TV Go, Orange Sport 4 Romania, Prima Play, Orange Sport 3 Romania

Rwanda SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Saint Helena SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Saint Kitts and Nevis Csport.tv

Saint Lucia Csport.tv

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Csport.tv

Samoa Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ

Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Saudi Arabia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Serbia Arena Sport 6 Serbia

Seychelles SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, Csport.tv

Sierra Leone SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Singapore 223 Hub Premier 3, StarHub TV+

Slovakia Canal+ Sport, Skylink

Slovenia Arena Sport 3 Slovenia

Solomon Islands Sky Sport 9 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Somalia TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

South Africa SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App

South Sudan TOD, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

Spain Movistar+, DAZN, DAZN 2

Sri Lanka Star Sports Select HD2

Sudan SuperSport MaXimo 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, DStv Now, beIN Sports Premium 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Swaziland DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Sweden Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Extra

Switzerland Sky Sport Mix

Syria beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Tanzania SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Thailand True Premier Football HD 3, True ID

Togo SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

Tonga Sky Sport 9 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Trinidad and Tobago Csport.tv

Tunisia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD

Turkey TOD, beIN CONNECT Turkey

Turks and Caicos Islands Csport.tv

Tuvalu Sky Sport 9 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Uganda SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

United Arab Emirates beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom BBC Radio 5 Live

United States USA Network, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com

Uruguay Star+

Vanuatu Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ

Venezuela Star+

Yemen TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Zambia SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Zimbabwe SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now

(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email info@livesoccertv.com and ask them whether there is a channel showing West Ham v Newcastle live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)