Watch West Ham v Newcastle Live TV – These global channel listings for Sunday
Around the world, here are the channels you can watch West Ham v Newcastle Live TV.
The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Sunday (2pm (UK) kick-off).
Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking to build on an excellent last few weeks, which have featured wins over PSG, Brentford Manchester City, Burnley and Sheffield United, as well as a quality point away at AC Milan.
Global listings courtesy of LivesoccerTV:
Algeria TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Andorra Canal+ Foot
Angola SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Anguilla Csport.tv
Antigua and Barbuda Csport.tv
Argentina Star+
Aruba Csport.tv
Australia Optus Sport
Austria Sky Sport Mix
Bahamas Csport.tv
Bahrain beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2
Bangladesh Star Sports Select HD2
Barbados Csport.tv
Belgium VOOsport World 3
Belize Paramount+
Benin SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
Bhutan Star Sports Select HD2
Bolivia Star+
Bosnia and Herzegovina Moja TV, Arena Sport 2, Arena Sport 6 Serbia
Botswana DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Brazil ESPN, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO
British Virgin Islands Csport.tv
Brunei Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2
Bulgaria Nova Sport Bulgaria
Burkina Faso SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Burundi DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
Cameroon SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Canada fuboTV Canada
Cape Verde SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Cayman Islands Csport.tv
Central African Republic SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Chad DStv Now, TOD, SuperSport MaXimo 1, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport GOtv Football
Chile Star+
China QQ Sports Live, Migu, iQiyi
Cocos Islands Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ
Colombia Star+
Comoros SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Congo SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Congo DR SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Costa Rica Paramount+
Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Croatia Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Cyprus Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 6
Czech Republic Skylink, Canal+ Sport
Denmark TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark
Djibouti SuperSport GOtv Football, beIN Sports Premium 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now
Dominica Csport.tv
Dominican Republic Csport.tv, Paramount+
Ecuador Star+
Egypt beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
El Salvador Paramount+
Equatorial Guinea DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Eritrea SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Estonia Viaplay Estonia
Ethiopia SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Fiji Sky Sport 9 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Finland Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport 1 Finland
France Canal+ Foot
Gabon SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Gambia SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Germany Sky Sport Mix
Ghana SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Greece Nova Sports Premier League
Grenada Csport.tv
Guatemala Paramount+
Guinea SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Guinea-Bissau SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Honduras Paramount+
Hong Kong Now E
Hungary Spíler1, TV2 Play
Iceland SíminnSport 2
India Star Sports Select 2, JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD2
Indonesia Vidio
Iran beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2
Iraq beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland BBC Radio 5 Live
Israel Sport 2
Jamaica Csport.tv
Jordan beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2
Kazakhstan Setanta Sports Kazakhstan
Kenya SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Kiribati Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ
Kuwait TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
Latvia Viaplay Latvia
Lebanon beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD
Lesotho DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
Liberia DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Libya TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
Lithuania Viaplay Lithuania
Macau iQiyi
Madagascar SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Malawi SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia Astro SuperSport 2, sooka, Astro Go
Maldives Star Sports Select HD2
Mali DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
Malta TSN7 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Marshall Islands Sky Sport 9 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Mauritania SuperSport GOtv Football, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Mauritius DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Mayotte SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
Mexico Paramount+
Montserrat Csport.tv
Morocco TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Mozambique DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
Namibia DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
Nauru Sky Sport 9 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Nepal Star Sports Select HD2
Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ
Nicaragua Paramount+
Niger SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Nigeria SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Niue Sky Sport 9 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Norway Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League 1
Oman beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD
Pakistan Star Sports Select HD2
Palau Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ
Palestine beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Panama Paramount+, Csport.tv
Paraguay Star+
Peru Star+
Philippines Setanta Sports
Poland Viaplay Poland
Portugal DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 6 Portugal
Qatar beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Reunion SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
Romania Orange TV Go, Orange Sport 4 Romania, Prima Play, Orange Sport 3 Romania
Rwanda SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
Saint Helena SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
Saint Kitts and Nevis Csport.tv
Saint Lucia Csport.tv
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Csport.tv
Samoa Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ
Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
Saudi Arabia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Serbia Arena Sport 6 Serbia
Seychelles SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, Csport.tv
Sierra Leone SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Singapore 223 Hub Premier 3, StarHub TV+
Slovakia Canal+ Sport, Skylink
Slovenia Arena Sport 3 Slovenia
Solomon Islands Sky Sport 9 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Somalia TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
South Africa SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App
South Sudan TOD, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
Spain Movistar+, DAZN, DAZN 2
Sri Lanka Star Sports Select HD2
Sudan SuperSport MaXimo 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, DStv Now, beIN Sports Premium 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Swaziland DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Sweden Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Extra
Switzerland Sky Sport Mix
Syria beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Tanzania SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Thailand True Premier Football HD 3, True ID
Togo SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
Tonga Sky Sport 9 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Trinidad and Tobago Csport.tv
Tunisia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD
Turkey TOD, beIN CONNECT Turkey
Turks and Caicos Islands Csport.tv
Tuvalu Sky Sport 9 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Uganda SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
United Arab Emirates beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom BBC Radio 5 Live
United States USA Network, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com
Uruguay Star+
Vanuatu Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 9 NZ
Venezuela Star+
Yemen TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Zambia SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
Zimbabwe SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now
(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email info@livesoccertv.com and ask them whether there is a channel showing West Ham v Newcastle live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)
