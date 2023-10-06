Watch the Eddie Howe West Ham Press Conference here
The Eddie Howe West Ham Press Conference has taken place on Friday.
The Newcastle United Head Coach talking to journalists ahead of Sunday’s match.
Eddie Howe and NUFC up against the Hammers, who are currently one place and one point above Newcastle.
You can watch this Eddie Howe West Ham Press Conference below.
The Head Coach talking about the challenges this match poses, as well as that very special Champions League night at St James’ Park against PSG
NUFC of course have put together an excellent few weeks of results and performances.
Beating Burnley, Sheffield United and Brentford in the Premier League, that excellent Champions League away point against AC Milan, adding that excellent performance and result against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup.
Before then that astonishing 4-1 victory over PSG.
Newcastle United upcoming matches:
Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (2pm)
Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)
Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports
