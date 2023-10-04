Videos

Watch the Eddie Howe PSG Press Conference here

The Eddie Howe Press Conference took place later on Tuesday.

The Newcastle United Head Coach talking to journalists ahead of Wednesday night’s (tonight’s) match.

Eddie Howe and NUFC up against the Ligue 1 champions who are top seeded in Group F.

You can watch this Eddie Howe Press Conference below.

The Head Coach talking about the challenges this match poses, as Champions League football returns to St James’ Park after a 20 year absence.

NUFC of course having put together an excellent couple of weeks of results and performances, beating Sheffield United and Brentford in the Premier League, that excellent Champions League away point against AC Milan, adding that excellent performance and result against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup, before three points against Burnley on Saturday.

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Wednesday 4 October 2023 – Newcastle v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports

Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (2pm)

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports