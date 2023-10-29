Videos

Watch official Wolves 2 Newcastle 2 match highlights here – All four goals and plenty of talking points

Watch the Wolves 2 Newcastle United 2 match highlights below.

A great performance from Eddie Howe’s side in the circumstances.

Newcastle United sent out to get on the offensive from the first minute and just so great to see.

Obviously always gutting to lead twice and not win.

However, I think this was definitely a point won and not two lost.

Wolves playing well on the day and causing Newcastle problems although NUFC causing at least as many at the other end.

Entertaining for neutrals, nailbiting for the two fanbases concerned.

These official Wolves 2 Newcastle 2 match highlights telling the story of the game.

See for yourselves.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Wolves 2 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 28 October 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 22, 45+4 pen

Wolves:

Lemina 36, Hwang Hee-chan 71

Possession was Wolves 43% Newcastle 57%

Total shots were Wolves 11 Newcastle 13

Shots on target were Wolves 6 Newcastle 5

Corners Wolves 8 Newcastle 7

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Attendance: 31,584 (NUFC 3,000)

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Willock 72), Isak, Wilson, Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Gillespie, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, Ritchie, Krafth, Targett

