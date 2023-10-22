Videos

Watch official Newcastle 4 Crystal Palace 0 match highlights here – All four goals and some great football

Watch the Newcastle United 4 Crystal Palace 0 match highlights below.

A superb performance from Eddie Howe’s side.

From the very opening minute they were relentless, giving Crystal Palace an afternoon they will want to forget.

Newcastle United winning 4-0 but it could easily have been twice that.

United absolutely tearing the opposition apart, especially down the Newcastle right hand side where Trippier, Murphy and Longstaff were outstanding.

These official Newcastle 4 Crystal Palace 0 match highlights telling the story of the game.

Some outstanding football and clinical finishing.

See for yourselves.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Crystal Palace 0 – Saturday 21 October 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Murphy 4, Gordon 44, Longstaff 45+2, Wilson 66

Palace:

Possession was Palace 40% Newcastle 60%

Total shots were Palace 17 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Palace 3 Newcastle 7

Corners were Palace 8 Newcastle 6

Referee: Tim Robinson

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Livramento 69), Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Tonali 69), Joelinton (Anderson 80), Murphy, Wilson (Isak 69), Gordon (Almiron 69)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Targett, Hall

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Borussia Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Manchester United (8pm) TNT Sports