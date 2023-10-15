Watch Newcastle United Women’s team v Burnley live today online – Or even better be there to support them

News

A massive day for the Newcastle United Women’s team.

A victory would ensure they’d be only a point off the top of table with two games in hand.

Or even better still, it is a sunny day on Tyneside so why not get along and support them to a seventh win in seven games (all competitions). It is a 2pm kick-off at Kingston Park and ticket details are below.

Newcastle United official announcement – 15 October 2023:

Watch Newcastle United Women’s team v Burnley Women live on NUFC TV on Sunday (today)

Newcastle United Women put their 100 per cent start to the season on the line when they take on FA Women’s National League Northern Premier Division leaders Burnley Women on Sunday – and the match will be broadcast live on NUFC TV.

Becky Langley’s side have won all four of their league fixtures so far, as well as beating the Clarets in the FAWNL Cup in August, and are hoping for a big crowd to cheer them on at Kingston Park in the 14:00 BST kick-off.

The Magpies were watched by crowds of 28,565 and 24,092 at St. James’ Park last season, as well as facing West Bromwich Albion Women in front of another big attendance at the stadium as part of the Sela Cup, presented by VisitMalta, in pre-season, and ticket prices on Sunday are £5 for adults and £1 for children.

But supporters who can’t make the match will be able to watch for free on NUFC TV, while the game will also be streamed live on Newcastle United’s official YouTube channel.

Commentary will come from former Lioness Aran Embleton, a Newcastle fan from Cramlington who became one of the first women from the North East to represent England and played in the Women’s FA Cup final for Doncaster Belles in 2000.

Among Newcastle United Women’s key performers so far this term have been leading scorer Bridget Galloway, who has struck nine times in the opening six matches, influential defender Charlotte Potts, England under-19 international midfielder Elysia Boddy and electric winger Kacie Elson.

Can Langley’s lasses make it five wins out of five in all competitions? Buy tickets here or watch live on NUFC TV or YouTube from 14:00 BST on Sunday.’