Opinion

VAR, Liverpool, that Tottenham transcript and what it means for Newcastle United and others

Last Saturday, the world apparently ended as the Video Assistant Referee or as we commonly refer to it, VAR got it hopelessly wrong at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Spurs 2 Liverpool 1).

Unless you’ve been hibernating or travelling back from the moon this past week, you’ll be all too familiar with how in the late kick off between Tottenham and Liverpool, with the game goalless, Mo Salah played the ball to Luis Diaz who beat Guglielmo Vicario, only for the referee to disallow what was a perfectly good goal (Diaz was clearly onside) with VAR subsequently failing to overrule the decision.

I’m sure lots of readers will have also listened to the audio of the incident released by the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) group who officiate Premier League matches.

I’ve listened to it and it is quite revealing. For me, it highlighted the chaotic way in which VAR presumably operates most of the time.

On the day, the match was being officiated by Simon Hooper. The assistant referee (or linesman if you prefer) that made the incorrect call in the first place was Adrian Holmes. The VAR team comprised Darren England, his assistant Dan Cook and a replay operator, Mo Abby. In addition, there was the VAR Hub operations manager, Oli Kohout who was in a different room to the VAR team.

So, six individuals were involved and they all had some input during that chaotic 60 seconds or so. Here is the transcript:

VAR: Possible offside Diaz

Assistant referee 1: Coming back for the offside mate

VAR: Just checking the offside. Delay, delay

VAR: Give the kick point, let’s go. Kick point please

Referee: Yeah no worries mate

Replay operator: So here we are

Referee: Wait, OK

Replay operator: Just get a tight angle

VAR: Yeah give me a 2D line ready after this one for frame two after that

Replay operator: So frame two there?

VAR: That’s fine. Perfect yeah. 2D line on left boot

Replay operator: Let me just switch angles

VAR: Romero I think it is?

Replay operator: I think it might be this angle better? Happy with this angle?

VAR: Yep

Replay operator: 2D line on the boot. Yep ok.

VAR: And stop.

VAR: Check complete, check complete. That’s fine, perfect (showing Diaz is clearly onside). Off.

Referee: Cheers mate

VAR: Thank you mate

Referee. Well done boys. Good process.

Replay operator: Wait, wait, wait, wait. The on-field decision was offside. Are you happy with this?

Assistant VAR: Yeah

Replay operator: Are you happy with this?

Assistant VAR: Offside goal yeah. That’s wrong Daz.

VAR: What?

Replay operator: On-field decision was offside. Are you happy with this image? Yeah it’s onside. The image that we gave them is onside.

Assistant VAR: He’s played him. He’s gone offside.

VAR: Oh [expletive]

Replay operative: Delay delay. Oli saying to delay. Oli’s saying to delay.

VAR: Pardon.

Replay operator: Oli’s calling in to say delay the game. The decision is onside

VAR: Can’t do anything

Replay operator: Oli’s saying to delay. Oli’s saying to delay

VAR: Oli?

Fourth official: Yeah

Replay operative: Delay the game, to delay the game? Stop the game.

VAR: They’ve restarted the game. Can’t do anything, can’t do anything.

Assistant VAR: Yeah, they’ve restarted. Yeah

VAR: Can’t do anything.

Assistant VAR: No

VAR: I can’t do anything. I can’t do anything.

VAR: [expletive]

What strikes me is the casual way in which these individuals were communicating with one another. In the moment, with 60,000 noisy spectators and a worldwide TV audience of several million, it was a significant decision and a monumental blunder. A total shambles.

Referees often get a bad press but I wouldn’t want to be put in that situation during the course of 90 minutes each Saturday. How on earth they’re expected to properly concentrate on getting key decisions correct when several people are shouting into their earpiece and cutting across them is beyond me.

Some pundits have suggested that lessons should be learned from other sports, and that might be appropriate, I just don’t know enough about other sports and how they’re officiated. What I do know is that in many industries, communications are deemed critical because confusion and mis-interpreting a key message can have significant consequences.

In the rail industry, there are unfortunately many examples where communications have been less than clear, and this has led to some deeply unpleasant incidents, sometimes and regrettably, resulting in the loss of life. This is why they use formal protocols in that industry, with the use of informal language and jargon strictly prohibited.

Ultimately, getting safety critical communications conversations right should be as simple as ABC; each message in a conversation should be Accurate, Brief and Clear. Commonly misunderstood phraseology in radio communications, often perpetuated by American cop dramas, is the use of the phrase, ‘Over and Out’ which as anyone well versed in such matters will tell you is contradictory in the extreme, if not impossible to achieve. This is because using the term ‘Over’ means you expect a response, whereas using the term ‘Out’ means that the conversation has finished. The point being that you cannot simultaneously ask for a response whilst indicating that the conversation has ended.

Perhaps the most important aspect of getting critical communications right, is repeating back information, something that is vital to confirming the understanding of all those involved. The transcript from last Saturday clearly demonstrates this did not happen. Some simple rules, such as the person with Lead Responsibility, in this case England, confirming that everybody involved in the communication understands the message being sent, by asking for a ‘repeat back’ is surely a must and I cannot believe protocols that exist in industries like rail was not considered appropriate for VAR.

If everyone involved last Saturday had been required to assess whether what had been said, accurately reflected what was required to happen next, this debacle would have been avoided. This is because if a ‘repeat back’ is wrong, the person with Lead Responsibility must restate the actions, and ask for another repeat back. In other words, when England told everyone that the check was complete, if he had gone on to clearly state that Diaz was onside and then asked for Hooper in particular, to repeat that back, there should have been no ambiguity and Hooper should have allowed the goal. There is no doubt about it in my mind.

Before I finish, I have to say that I have no time for VAR or LiVARpool.

Whilst Diaz’ goal should have stood and it was an injustice, the irony of Jurgen Klopp complaining about his side being a victim of VAR was stomach turning. How many times have we seen the Scousers benefit from dubious decisions that are made by VAR? It still sticks in my craw when I think what might have been at Anfield in August 2022 when Alexander Isak’s second goal was disallowed. For Klopp to go further and demand the match to be replayed. showed him up for the cry baby and sore loser that he is.

For me personally, VAR has sucked all the excitement out of celebrating a goal. It has destroyed the instinctive reaction that used to follow the sight of the ball hitting the back of the net. The cursory glance at the linesman before going mental is long gone. Even though I’m still off my feet, in that precise moment the celebration is hesitant, with thoughts immediately turning to VAR.

What follows is an anxious wait that lasts more than a few moments, with the need to look around the stadium, a glance up to the big screen before checking the opposition players and the referee for the tell-tale sign that a VAR check is coming. Sometimes these checks don’t materialise and it’s back to celebrating and you might argue a goal is a goal, but it’s just not the same.