News

Two Newcastle United players make this ‘Whoscored’ Premier League team of the week

Plenty of contenders for Premier League team of the week after the latest round of matches.

When it comes to games that might have produced these contenders, did the London Stadium serve up any contenders…?

The game ending in a 2-2 draw between West Ham and Newcastle.

Well, Whoscored have included two Newcastle United players from that game on Sunday, the best two players on the pitch by some distance, in my opinion.

The whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

Now whoscored have published their latest Premier League team of the week with the two Newcastle United players included, the full eleven shown below:

The Whoscored Premier League team of the week showing the highest rated players in each position/

Just in case you were wondering how Whoscored rated all of the Newcastle United players on Sunday:

Stats from BBC Sport:

West Ham 2 Newcastle 2 – Sunday 8 October 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 57, 62

West Ham:

Soucek 8, Kudus 89

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Ham 35% (29%) Newcastle 65% (71%)

Total shots were West Ham 5 (1) Newcastle 10 (3)

Shots on target were West Ham 3 (1) Newcastle 3 (0)

Corners were West Ham 4 (1) Newcastle 2 (0)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Tonali, Almiron (Murphy 82), Isak (Wilson 86), Anderson (Targett 90+3)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Ritchie, Manquillo, Hall, Livramento

(Match Report – Watching from behind enemy lines – West Ham 2 Newcastle 2 – Read HERE)

(BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after 2-2 against West Ham – Read HERE)

(West Ham 2 Newcastle 2 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(West Ham 2 Newcastle 2 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(West Ham 2 Newcastle 2 – Could (should?) have been all three points for Newcastle United – Read HERE)