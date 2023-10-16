News

Two most dangerous Crystal Palace players to miss Newcastle United match

It now looks for sure that at least two Crystal Palace players will be missing on Saturday.

Roy Hodgson and his team heading up to St James’ Park.

Quite remarkably, this will be two Premier League home matches in a row where Newcastle United have a 3pm Saturday kick-off, having won 2-0 against Burnley in the last SJP PL home game.

Last season, there were three Crystal Palace players who stood out by a considerable distance as the most dangerous players for the Eagles.

In the Premier League the trio of Crystal Palace players with the most direct goal contributions in the 2022/23 season were:

14 Eberechi Eze (10 goals and 4 assists)

13 Michael Olise (2 goals and 11 assists)

9 Wilfried Zaha (7 goals and 2 assists)

Zaha decided to move to Turkey in the summer for a new challenge.

Whilst the next highest in terms of Crystal Palace players with PL direct goal contributions were way behind Olise and Eze, with only seven (Edouard and Ayew).

Matt Woosnam of The Athletic has now given an update ahead of the Newcastle United game on the best and most dangerous pair of Crystal Palace players last season.

Olise has missed the entire 2023/24 Premier League season so far due to an injury but there had been hope he might return after this international break, whilst Eze hasn’t been seen since last month helping Palace to win 1-0 at Man U in the Premier League

The Athletic’s Woosnam now stating though: “The upcoming fixtures with Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur represent their (Crystal Palace’s) toughest back-to-back games to date, and they will be without Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise through hamstring injuries.”

Last season, Eze was the only Palace player to get into double figures in terms of Premier League goals, whilst only three Premier League players in total bettered Olise’s total of 11 assists.

You have to be confident that if Newcastle United can find a couple of goals of their own, they can add another Premier League win, against a team that have scored only seven goals in their opening eight PL matches. It is only three of the bottom four who have scored fewer goals than Roy Hodgson’s side.