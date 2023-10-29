Opinion

TV times for Newcastle United – Absolutely crazy and only going to get worse

Newcastle United are having an interesting season.

Eddie Howe and his side competing across four competitions.

Already 14 matches played, with another 15 definitely in the schedule until mid-January, with dates and times confirmed (see below).

This is how those 29 matches have been scheduled, mainly due to TV interference…

Monday

8pm Liverpool (A)

Tuesday

12.30pm Forest (H)

5.45pm Borussia Dortmund (A – Champions League)

8pm PSG (A – Champions League)

Wednesday

8pm Borussia Dortmund (H – Champions League), AC Milan (H – Champions League), Man City (H – Carabao Cup), PSG (H – Champions League)

8.15pm Man U (A – Carabao Cup)

Thursday

5.30pm AC Milan (A)

7.30pm Everton (A)

Saturday

3pm Chelsea (H), Fulham (H), Luton (A), Burnley (H), Palace (H)

5.30pm Arsenal (H), Bournemouth (H), Man City (H), Villa (H), Brighton (A), Brentford (H), Wolves (A)

8pm Man U (H), Man City (A)

Sunday

2pm West Ham (A)

4.30pm Tottenham (A), Liverpool (H), Sheff Utd (A)

Rounding all that up across these 29 matches

Newcastle United having games every day of the week, apart from Friday, so far.

There are 13 different kick-off times with these 29 matches, with by far the most popular being the 5.30pm Saturday slot.

This is all just going to get ever worse, as from the 2025/26 season, the Premier League are increasing the number of matches they are selling for UK rights, a massive leap from currently 200 of the 380 getting shown live in the UK, rising to 270 of the 380 from 2025/26 onwards.

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Man U v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

(W/C Monday 18 December 2023 – A Carabao Cup quarter final if Newcastle beat Man U)

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports