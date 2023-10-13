News

Tino Livramento plays his part in astonishing match for young England stars – One down then 9-1 up!

Tino Livramento was back in the England Under 21s squad for the first time in 18 months.

That shocking injury meaning the now young Newcastle United star missed pretty much a whole season with Southampton.

Plus lost out on the chance to be part of the Under 21s Euros winning side this summer, when Anthony Gordon was player of the tournament.

Qualifying has now started for the next Under 21s Euros and at the City Ground last night, Tino Livramento started on the bench.

When it reached the 38th minute, England U21s were 1-0 down to a 27th minute Lucic strike for Serbia U21s. No sign of what was to come.

In that 38th minute, Hull’s Jaden Philogene equalised, with then two more quick fire goals from Delap and Elliot suddenly seeing England U21s 3-1 up.

On 52 minutes, Tino Livramento getting his chance, as he replaced the injured Cole Palmer.

Within seconds it was 4-1 as Madueke got on the scoresheet, then England going on the rampage and adding another five goals.

So by the final whistle, 1-0 down had turned into 9-1 up for Tino Livramento and his England Under 21 colleagues.

In the end the goalscoring list f0r England was Jaden Philogene (2), Harvey Elliot (2), Noni Madueke (2), Liam Delap, Jonathan Rowe and a Serbian OG.

Last month, only 40 miles from the City Ground, Tino Livramento had came off the bench to be part of an eight goal winning margin at Bramall Lane, as Newcastle thrashed Sheffield United. The new Newcastle United signing seeing his career now getting back on track after that awful injury, at both club and international level.

Tino Livramento of course producing that stunning first start for Newcastle United when man of the match against Man City, having Jack Grealish in his pocket

Now with the England Under 21s, the young NUFC star will hoping for a start in Slovakia, when they play Ukraine on Monday.

That 9-1 win simply underlining just how much young quality there is coming through for England, on top of that Euros triumph in the summer.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hall started in Thursday’s Euro Elite League match for England Under 20s away from home against Romania U 21s.

The visitors dominating the game but failing to take numerous chances, paying the price when losing to a couple of suck punches. Romania Under 20s running out 2-0 winners.

The young Newcastle star and his England Under 20s teammates next playing Portugal at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes on Tuesday 17 October.

Schedule of Newcastle United players heading around the globe to play for their countries:

Thursday 12 October

Israel v Switzerland (Fabian Schar) Euros Qualifier ***Now postponed to 15 November, venue TBC

Brazil 1 Venezuela 1

Bruno Guimaraes starting his third game in a row for Brazil and after dominating the game, all looked to be going to plan, Gabriel heading them into the lead on 50 minutes from a Neymar corner. However, after the Newcastle midfielder was subbed off with 11 minutes to go, Bello scoring a brilliant overhead kick to gain Venezuela a shock point in this World Cup group qualifier.

Argentina 1 Paraguay 0

Miguel Almiron lined up as usual for Paraguay in this toughest of World Cup group qualifiers but Lionel Messi on the bench for the opposition.

The Newcastle star and his international teammates showing great workrate and defensive discipline to restrict Argentina to only four efforts on target all night. Unfortunately, the first of those was an excellent Otamendi volley from a corner that gave the home side the winning goal after only three minutes. Paraguay not having the quality at the other end to really bother the World champions, only one shot on target all night. Miguel Almiron eventually subbed on 86 minutes after having given everything for his team, as usual.

Romania U20s 2 England U20s 0

Lewis Hall starting for England in this Euro Elite League match.

The visitors dominating the game but failing to take countless chances, paying the price when losing to a couple of suck punches. Romania Under 20s running out 2-0 winners.

Friday 13 October

England v Australia (Kieran Trippier) Friendly

Portugal v Slovakia (Martin Dubravka) Euros Qualifier

Saturday 14 October

Italy v Malta (Sandro Tonali withdrawn from squad) Euros Qualifier

Sunday 15 October

Switzerland v Belarus (Fabian Schar) Euros Qualifier

Monday 16 October

Belgium v Sweden (Alexander Isak now withdrawn from squad due to injury) Euros Qualifier

Luxembourg v Slovakia (Martin Dubravka) Euros Qualifier

Ukraine U21s v England U21s (Tino Livramento) Under-21 European Championship qualifier

Tuesday 17 October

England v Italy (Kieran Trippier (Sandro Tonali withdrawn from squad)) Euros Qualifier

Paraguay v Bolivia (Miguel Almiron) World Cup qualifier

England U20s v Portugal U20s (Lewis Hall) Euro Elite League

Uruguay v Brazil (Bruno) World Cup qualifier