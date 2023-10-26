News

Thursday announcement – Now 13 Newcastle United TV matches confirmed to mid-January

There has been a new announcement on Newcastle United TV matches.

Thursday seeing the club reveal five more.

That makes it now thirteen Newcastle United matches (see below) confirmed to be shown live up to mid-January.

Official club announcement – Newcastle United TV matches up to mid-January 2024:

‘Five of Newcastle United’s festive fixtures have been given new dates or kick-off times in the latest round of Premier League fixture amendments.

The Magpies’ games against Everton, Tottenham Hotspur, Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and Manchester City are all affected as alterations to the top flight schedule in December and January were confirmed on Thursday.

United’s trip to Everton – initially set for Tuesday, 5th December at 7:45pm – will now take place on Thursday, 7th December at 7:30pm, and will be shown live on Amazon Prime.

The game against Spurs in the capital will now be played on Sunday, 10th December at 4:30pm – a day later than originally planned – and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Eddie Howe’s side’s clash with Nottingham Forest at St. James’ Park will still be played on Boxing Day, however – though that game will now kick-off at 12:30pm instead of 3pm, with Amazon Prime also screening that contest live.

And Newcastle’s game against Liverpool at Anfield, which had been set for Saturday, 30th December at 3pm, will now become United’s first game of 2024. Howe’s men will take on the Reds live on Sky Sports on New Year’s Day – Monday, 1st January – with kick-off set for 8pm.

The visit of reigning Premier League champions Manchester City to Tyneside in January has also been rescheduled. That game will now kick-off at 5:30pm instead of 3pm on Saturday, 13th January, with TNT Sports showing that one live.

Any further changes to the Magpies’ fixture schedule will be announced at the earliest opportunity.’

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Man U v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

(W/C Monday 18 December 2023 – A Carabao Cup quarter final if Newcastle beat Man U)

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports