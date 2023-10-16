Opinion

Three Newcastle United players now set to commit to Scotland after Germany Euros Finals qualification?

Last week John Carver admitted (see below) that Scotland were targeting a trio of NUFC stars.

A part of Steve Clarke’s backroom staff, Carver naming three Newcastle United players they would love to see commit to Scotland.

The background of the three Newcastle United players named by John Carver, in terms of their eligibility for Scotland:

Elliot Anderson

Born in England, has Scottish grandparent(s).

Harvey Barnes

Born in England, has Scottish grandparent(s).

Tino Livramento

Born in England, mother is Scottish, father’s side of family from Portugal.

Well surely this is that now or never moment for these Newcastle United players.

A Gavi goal in the 49th minute last night, ensuring that Erling Haaland and Norway won’t be in Germany for the Euros Finals next summer BUT instead Scotland will be joining Spain there.

That 1-0 win for Spain away to Norway on Sunday, leaving Euros Qualifying Group A looking like this now:

Scotland qualifying with two matches still left to play, making sure of their finals spot ahead of England set to do the same.

Joselu came on in the final stages to help Spain over the line last night, whilst former Newcastle midfielder Mikel Merino was an unused sub.

Interesting to see what happens now.

One thing for sure though, if Steve Clarke could convince Barnes, Livramento and Anderson to commit, it would be a massive injection of quality into the Scotland team.

Will the chance to play in the Euros in Germany in summer 2024 be enough to tip any / all of these Newcastle United players into the Scotland camp?

John Carver talking to The Herald about these three Newcastle United players – 11 October 2023:

“We have to respect and give him (Elliot Anderson) the time to make his decision. He’s a young lad, he’s developing as a player and developing in the right direction. He needs to be given a little bit of time with his family.

“We’ve not put him under any pressure whatsoever. I think that’s the best way to deal with it and we’ll see how it progresses in the future. We can talk about Elliot, but it’s about the people who are here and we put our energy into that.

“I normally keep my distance anyway, but Newcastle’s my football club and I was at the Champions League game the other night. When he came on he was quite effective in the game, but it’s not for me to get involved. I’ve not spoken to anyone at the football club, I’ve not spoken to him or his family, it’s about giving him time.

“The door’s open. We never put him under pressure before we called him into the squad, they came to us. So we’ll have to wait and see. We respect the fact he’s so young. It’s a big decision and we can’t get involved in that. We let them make the decision.

Carver added: “We’re always looking to improve it. We’re always searching, don’t worry about that. Whenever I go to a game I speak to people in the director’s box, even fans sometimes, to try and find out if there’s anyone out there.

“You have to search. Sometimes people come forward with information, but the information’s not true. But you can never stop searching because you always hope to find a hidden gem.

“Newcastle have a few. As well as Elliot there is Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento. They’re out there and if they’re good enough I’m sure Steve will try to get them in the squad. But it has to be a two-way thing, for sure.

“This squad’s improved over time, they continue to improve and we never rest on our laurels. We’re always looking for better, raise the standard. So for them to get into the group they have to be special.”