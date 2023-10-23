News

This signing was the pivotal point in the Newcastle United takeover – Paul Robinson

It is now two years and 16 days since the Newcastle United takeover.

After almost a decade and a half of Mike Ashley and shameless minions such as Steve Bruce and Lee Charnley, the Newcastle fans at last able to look forward to a club that would be at last trying once again.

Reflecting on these last couple of years since the Newcastle United takeover, there have been many key moments.

Former England goalkeeper has picked out one ‘pivotal’ moment.

That moment happening on 7 January 2022…

Paul Robinson speaking to Football Daily about the Newcastle United takeover – 23 October 2023:

“I would put Kieran Trippier down as the pivotal point in the Newcastle United takeover, when it all turned, he was the signing that triggered the other signings.

“They got Trippier and that was a real statement signing.

“They brought him in and with his leadership qualities and his abilities in the dressing room, not just his ability on the pitch but as a person, I think he was the first signing that was the catalyst for the other players.”

“You look at his versatility and ability that he’s got to play right-back and left-back, and you look at the longevity he’s had in the game.

“You consider how deep he’s gone into tournaments with England and how highly Gareth Southgate rates him.

“I think his leadership qualities are highly rated too.”

When 31 year old Kieran Trippier arrived at St James’ Park exactly three months after the Newcastle United takeover.

The reaction of journalists, pundits and rival fans was almost universal.

Kieran Trippier coming for one final big fat pay deal, set to take it easy and cruise through into retirement.

Well, they all got that a ‘little’ wrong.

Amongst many other brilliant signings, Eddie Howe’s capture of the England star for £12m, was / is quite phenomenal.

What a player.