Opinion

This is the minimum for Newcastle United this season

With this October 2023 international break we wanted to get a Newcastle United fan snapshot of opinion.

The idea is to get a range of views of what various Mag writers / NUFC fans think about what has happened / is happening at Newcastle United.

So we have sent various regular / irregular contributors sets of questions, including some the same as others, some different.

Next up is Billy Miller:

What do you see as the minimum this season?

More European nights at St James’ Park next season.

Doesn’t have to be Champions League but we need to be earning some tier of European football again as a minimum.

Predict the top five in the Premier League (in order).

Really tricky to predict at this stage.

I can’t see past Man City for the title yet again. Liverpool seem to be getting back to their ultra jammy best (VAR hilarity aside). Arsenal have continued last season’s form and Tottenham have had a great start. I think one of those will fall away though and other teams will surge up. I predict the below (although 4th and 5th may be more hope than anything else):

Man City

Liverpool

Arsenal

Newcastle

Brighton

The five most important Newcastle players this season (in order)?

Trippier, Bruno, Isak / Wilson (cheating a bit on this one. As long as one is fit, we have a potent goalscorer there), Gordon, Botman

Dortmund home, Man Utd away, Arsenal home – In order of importance (first, second, third) which would you most like to win?

Can I tie them all first? Hard call this as a win against Dortmund would have us flirting with the knockout stages. I would love to stick it to Man Utd after last year’s final loss, but we also need points in the Premier League and to beat a top rival would be massive. I’m going to go Dortmund, Arsenal, Man Utd but it’s extremely close.

Three words to describe how you currently feel as a Newcastle fan?

Enjoying the ride

A must win game and the whole squad fit and available, which 11 would you select?

Pope

Trippier

Schar

Botman

Burn

Longstaff

Bruno

Joelinton

Almiron

Isak

Gordon

Your thoughts on each of the signings made in 2023 – Gordon, Minteh, Livramento, Hall, Tonali, Barnes.

I’ll start by appraising the one that got away.

My number one first choice signing last summer would have been James Maddison. I was certain we would buy him and considering the price he went for and the form he has been in, I think it was an error not to snap him up.

It will feel even more so if Tonali gets slapped with a long ban but that couldn’t have been predicted.

Isn’t hindsight a wonderful thing?

Onto the ones we did sign.

Gordon – I did not want us to sign this guy. I actually thought he was a talented player, but I didn’t like him at all. When the deal was completed, I decided to put my bias to one side and wrote an article proclaiming what a good signing he could be and why he was a perfect Howe player. This season he has shown precisely what he is all about. I think he could grow into one of our most important players, if he isn’t already.

Tonali – exciting signing and has shown glimpses of the quality that made us pay big money for him. This betting fiasco has cast a shadow over his acquisition and it may well be that we don’t see much more of him this season.

Barnes – hasn’t featured much and then picked up that long term injury. I personally would have kept ASM as I felt we had enough wide workhorses with Miggy, Gordon, Murph, Willock and Joelinton all able to operate out there. Having that special spark could be a difference maker in games. On the face of it though Barnes has completely outperformed ASM for goals and assists every season, so is an upgrade. Hopefully he can get back to fitness soon and show us why we decided to trade out our flamboyant Frenchman.

Livramento – bags of potential. It’s great to see us signing players at every level and with Trippier now 33, this guy will get opportunities to fill in and rest our talisman’s legs. Looked exceptional against Man City. Could be our right back for the next ten plus years if he fulfils his promise.

Hall – I have a friend whose nephew is in the Chelsea academy (apparently, he’s recently had offers from us as well as a couple of other clubs so watch this space). Anyway, this friend takes his nephew to training and games so watches the U18s a lot. When we signed Hall, he contacted me to say we’d just signed the best player in their academy and that he was destined to be the England left back for years to come. It’s a nice touch that he is yet another boyhood Newcastle fan and hopefully we get to see a good amount of him this season. I was always impressed when I watched him at Chelsea last year.

Minteh – seems to be tearing it up in Holland.

How would you rate this start to the season?

I think it’s been a decent start.

We were a streaky team last season and it didn’t surprise me that after that horrible start, we bounced back to string together some wins.

Unbeaten in the Champions League after two games, including a record 4-1 victory over perennial challengers PSG, as well as dispatching treble winners Man City in the Carabao Cup. It’s been pretty good going so far.

A trio of winnable games coming up against Palace and Dortmund at home and then Wolves away. After that some potential season defining clashes with a trip to Old Trafford in the Carabao, Arsenal at home in the Prem and then Dortmund away in the CL.

Were you panicking after the trio of defeats to Man City, Liverpool and Brighton?

Losing to the calibre of these teams wasn’t panic inducing but certainly the manner of losses was worrying with the Liverpool and Brighton game. At half time against Liverpool, I was certain we would win and was wondering how many it would be by. To lose that match was soul destroying. Against Brighton we barely got a kick, but that is often the case for us down on the South Coast against them.

As I mentioned above, I expected us to bounce back and we did. That’s the important thing.

What do you think should happen with VAR, what changes or get rid of altogether?

Scrap it.

Press a magic button and between now and next season kicking off – Win the Carabao Cup or have a 65,000 capacity St James’ Park in place?

Considering there are about four million members trying to win ballots every game I would selfishly take the increased capacity. It means increased turnover plus we’re going to win the FA Cup and Champions League this year anyway.

Would you like to draw Sunderland in the FA Cup this season (we can’t play them in the Premier League, Champions League or Carabao Cup…)?

I would love it, love it, if we played them. There seem to be some deluded Sunderland fans that still think they are better than us. We haven’t beaten them for well over a decade although a large chunk of that is due to them not being in our division. It would great to stick it to them in the FA Cup.

