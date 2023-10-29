News

This is excellent from Eddie Howe – Reflecting on Wolves 2 Newcastle 2

Eddie Howe watched on as Newcastle United played out a 2-2 draw at Molineux.

A very entertaining match for neutrals watching on TV.

Whilst for the two sets of supporters, it was a game that ebbed and flowed with highs and lows for both sides.

As always, great to hear what Eddie Howe had to say about the match afterwards.

After some of the clowns we have had at Newcastle United, having somebody who just tells it like it is, whether things have gone in NUFC’s favour or not, is such a huge positive thing.

Eddie Howe reflecting on Wolves 2 Newcastle 2:

“It was certainly a massively tough game for us today.

“I thought there were two really good teams and probably a really good spectacle for the (TV) viewers but disappointed not to get over the line and win the game.

“But I’m really proud of what we had to give today, off the back of a really challenging week.

“I thought we came on strong late in the game.

“I was really pleased with that, because it has been a physically and mentally challenging week for us, but I thought we were the team in the ascendency at the end.

“When you come away from home it’s difficult enough.

“We had the game away from home, the Sandro [Tonali] situation, and we’ve had a few injuries in the week, so a real test today and I’m really pleased with how the players responded to that.

“I think, in this job, you learn every day and there is sometimes an unpleasant surprise around the corner.

“You have just got to learn to adapt and roll with it, try and be positive with the players you have.

“We are very limited with our training ground work and we have been for the majority of this season.

“We want to make sure not to overload the players, but that we go into each game tactically able to deliver what we need to, because every game is so different.”

Eddie Howe on making just one substitution:

“It was difficult for us today.

“We had limited attacking options, so what I want to do when I make a substitution, is try to make the team better and play players in their best positions.

“So, if I was to make changes today, it would have probably been playing players out of position and I’m reluctant to do that with the game so evenly poised.”

Eddie Howe on the penalty decision:

“It was one of those, it was a strange one. I would need to see it again, I have only seen it live.

“It looked like a coming together.

“Fabi [Fabian Schar] maybe nicked the ball first before there was contact, but there was a little bit of a delay before the penalty was given, so I was aware that it was going to be a tight call.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Wolves 2 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 28 October 5.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 22, 45+4 pen

Wolves:

Lemina 36, Hwang Hee-chan 71

Possession was Wolves 43% Newcastle 57%

Total shots were Wolves 11 Newcastle 13

Shots on target were Wolves 6 Newcastle 5

Corners Wolves 8 Newcastle 7

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Attendance: 31,584 (NUFC 3,000)

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Joelinton, Almiron (Willock 72), Isak, Wilson, Gordon

SUBS:

Dubravka, Gillespie, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, Ritchie, Krafth, Targett

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Man U v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 25 November 2023 – Newcastle v Chelsea (3pm)

Tuesday 28 November 2023 – PSG v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Man U (8pm) TNT Sports

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

(W/C Monday 18 December 2023 – A Carabao Cup quarter final if Newcastle beat Man U)

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports