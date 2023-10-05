News

This is brilliant from Big Dan Burn – He is truly living the Geordie dream with 4-1 PSG now in the history books

Dan Burn, don’t you just love him.

As a kid, we would all be Supermac, Andy Cole, Alan Shearer, whoever, depending on your era, when playing football with your mates.

However, if ever there was a player who made you feel like it was you, your typical (not so!) average Geordie on the pitch, it is Big Dan Burn.

His joy is our joy.

No moment will ever (well, until now…) better sum it up than when his bullet header made it 2-0 for Newcastle United against PSG.

Dan Burn reliving that moment AND the night, talking to TNT Sports:

“Amazing.

“When the flag went up I was gutted.

“I was so angry for Bruno shooting, it comes back and soon as it got hung in the air I just went for it.

“Crazy (night).

“It has not sunk in.

“I am a bit speechless.

“We wanted to entertain the crowd and get the fans behind us… we did well.

“We knew PSG were not going to change the way they play.

“The times to play high up the pitch and we had the crowd pushing us, we had that for the last goal with the crowd pushing us on for Fab’s [Fabian Schar] goal.”

Dan Burn on Newcastle United top of the group:

“I can’t believe it, obviously.

“The home games are the ones we can go and attack and Dortmund is next, I cannot believe I am saying Dortmund is next.”

Dan Burn on now being a Champions League player, having not made it as a kid originally at Newcastle United, playing non-league in his younger days:

“I just tried to survive at that apprentice level and you try to work your way up.

“I was released by Fulham at 25 years old; to come back and play Champions League football – I am very proud.

“It is like a dream I am waiting for someone to wake me up from, I am waiting for the bubble to pop.

“We have a great group and what the gaffer [Eddie Howe] has done with the philosophy we have got.”

“[Eddie Howe has done] Loads of different stuff.

“We have a great atmosphere and there is a lot of research done whether they add to the group.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 PSG 1 – Wednesday 4 October 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 17, Burn 39, Longstaff 50, Schar 90+1

PSG:

Hernandez 56

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was PSG 73% (69%) Newcastle 27% (31%)

Total shots were PSG 11 (4) Newcastle 12 (8)

Shots on target were PSG 2 (0) Newcastle 8 (4)

Corners were PSG 8 (4) Newcastle 1 (1)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Tonali (Anderson 65), Almiron (Murphy 71), Isak, Gordon (Targett 90+3)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, L.Miley

(A thing of beauty is a joy forever – Now, bring on the Germans! Read HERE)

(Newcastle 4 PSG 1 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 4 PSG 1 – Champions League, we’re having a laugh! Read HERE)

(Newcastle 4 PSG 1 – Very interesting independent ratings on the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Luis Enrique struggling to come to terms with biggest ever(*) PSG Champions League defeat in group stage – Read HERE)