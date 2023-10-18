News

This is a really good effort but… All 20 Premier League stadiums ranked from very best to very worst

All 20 Premier League stadiums, which are the best and which are the worst?

A debate / argument that is always going to be subjective for each individual.

However, I think this is a really good effort at ranking all the current Premier League stadiums, compared to most previous attempts anyway.

It is The Athletic who have taken on the task this time.

Ranking all 20 Premier League stadiums on Atmosphere, Experience, Location and Design, then bringing all of those together to produce their final list, from very worst to very best, or vice-versa.

This is how The Athletic explain what they have attempted…

‘Welcome to The Athletic’s Premier League stadium rankings, an exercise in entertainment, creating arguments nobody can win and questionable mathematics.

Before we start, we should beg for forgiveness. This is an almost impossible task and however we choose categories, weight categories and then mark the teams is going to annoy you. It’s a subjective topic and there isn’t a right answer.

All we ask is that you know we have put far too many hours into all this, tried to make it as fair as possible, and are not deliberately trying to upset anyone.’

The Athletic rankings from very worst to very best:

20. Vitality Stadium

19. Kenilworth Road

18. Selhurst Park

17. Turf Moor

16. Amex Stadium

15. Craven Cottage

14. Goodison Park

13. Bramall Lane

12. City Ground

11. Etihad

10. London Stadium

9. Stamford Bridge

8. GTech Community Stadium

7. Villa Park

6. Molineux

5. Anfield

4. Emirates Stadium

3. Old Trafford

2. St James’ Park

1. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

My observations:

A few observations before getting on to what The Athletic said about St James’ Park and why it has been ranked in that runners-up spot.

There is no doubting that Tottenham’s ground is very good, in terms of being a modern stadium. However, it is located in a place that is an absolute dump and so difficult to get to, compared to other London stadiums.

Also, I had to laugh at Anfield and Goodison Park being rated joint best for atmosphere. Honestly???

The Athletic explain why St James’ Park is second best…

St James’ Park

Team: Newcastle United

Capacity: 52,257

First used: 1892

The long-term home of Newcastle United, St James’ Park sits on a hill at the centre of the city. It is as if everything is drawn to the beacon that protrudes the skyline. The ground is lopsided given the vast redevelopment of two stands in 1998 and it can look architecturally cold and clinical, but it provides an atmosphere as authentic as any in the Premier League.

Best bits: That big-game aura and the fact you can see the ground from so many points in the city establishes its sense of importance. The stadium is equally impressive inside. It is one of the more respectful welcomes travelling supporters will receive, especially if you return the respect. You can do that by visiting three of the statues outside the stadium that mark the legendary contributions of Alan Shearer, Bobby Robson and Jackie Milburn.

Where it falls short: Away fans are put in a top tier as far away as possible from the action, which is unfair to those who make the trip and in conflict with rules that suggest away fans should be pitchside.

What I love about the place: “I can’t believe there’s a better atmosphere anywhere than St James’ Park right now: paint-peeling noise, the sensory overload of Wor Flags and, after so much division, everybody in it together. What makes the stadium so special is its location, slap-bang in the middle of the city, looming over it, setting the mood and once again drawing people towards it.” – George Caulkin, senior writer (based in Newcastle)

Verdict: The pride in Newcastle runs deep. Hence some of our north-east contingent questioning why St James’ Park isn’t top. It is one of the country’s proper football cathedrals and a fantastic place to watch a game.

Atmosphere – 4th best

Experience – 2nd

Location – 1st

Design – Equal third