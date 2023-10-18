News

Things not looking good at all for Sandro Tonali now – New update from respected Italian journalist

The betting investigation in Italy is moving swiftly forward and Sandro Tonali has now been interviewed by the Turin Public Prosecutor Gabriele Chine.

Respected Italian journalist Fabiana della Valle saying that this ‘interrogation’ lasted nearly three hours on Tuesday afternoon.

However, what Fabiana della Valle also says, is that yesterday morning, Sandro Tonalo first had a secret meeting with Prosecutor Chine and ‘told the whole truth about him’ and the case, ahead of the official meeting.

The Italian media are every bit as bad as what we have to put up with in the UK and so difficult to work out the odd reliable report amongst the torrent of nonsense and guesswork in recent days.

However, this appears one of the very off few, from a credible source such as Fabiana della Valle. Sadly, it appears now to be a case of what punishment Sandro Tonali will end up getting, rather than whether or not he has broken Italian football’s betting rules.

Fabiana della Valle says that her information is that yesterday morning and then continuing into the official meeting in the afternoon, Sandro Tonali told the authorities his whole story. Included within that she claims, is that the now Newcastle player not only did bet on football matches, he also bet on AC Milan matches whilst with the club.

However, she also says, that her understanding is that there is no suggestion of corruption, as in Sandro Tonali betting against his own team when playing. Instead, Tonali betting on his team to win when he was involved.

When talking about how this will play out, Fabiana della Valle believes there is every chance that this could be decided very quickly, with Sandro Tonali giving full cooperation to the authorities.

The entire betting investigation began with Nicolo Fagioli and he has already been handed his punishment, on Tuesday the Juventus player handed a seven month ban as part of a settlement with the Italian Football Federation. Fagioli was given a 12 month ban, with five months of that suspended, also fined 12,500 euros (approximately £10,850).

The journalist saying that if indeed Sandro Tonali has bet on games involving his own club, then that would be seen as an extra negative, even if not betting on his team to lose. She suggests that whilst talk of three years or more is never going to be the reality in terms of a ban for any player, except in real extreme cases, that for Tonali it could well be an 18 months playing ban, with six months, so effectively 12 months out of the game.

She also states that obviously it is paramount that if any punishment is going to be kept to a minimum, that everything Sandro Tonali has told the Turin Prosecutor matches what is found on his phone and other devices that are currently being examined.

No guarantees on how long it will take for a final outcome and in the meantime Sandro Tonali free to keep on playing for Newcastle United. However, Fabiana della Valle says that there is the chance of a quick conclusion, with the Fagioli case and punishment creating a path to follow, if indeed the Newcastle player is found to have broken the rules.

The journalist says that her information is that on Monday, Sandro Tonali had asked through his lawyer, Marco Feno, to meet with the Turin Prosecutor as soon as possible and this was immediately granted, although the investigators had not yet finished their investigation into the seized electronic devices.

Feno then said to have accompanied Tonali to the prosecutor’s office to answer the prosecutor’s questions, that meeting ending around 6.40pm local time last night, with the Newcastle star allowed to leave by a side entrance to avoid the media scrum outside.

The main interest for the prosecutor’s office is in finding out as much as possible, the alleged use of illegal betting platforms in this case, where punters are invited to be part of it. Which you can then see is how potentially a series of football players may have then been introduced, with seemingly Fagioli the one who could have introduced Tonali, if it is shown they have used these illegal betting sites. Previous reports have said that Sandro Tonali insists that if he did use any illegal sites, he was unaware that they weren’t legitimate.