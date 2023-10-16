Opinion

These are the five most important Newcastle United players this season

With this October 2023 international break we wanted to get a Newcastle United fan snapshot of opinion.

The idea is to get a range of views of what various Mag writers / NUFC fans think about what has happened / is happening at Newcastle United.

So we have sent various regular / irregular contributors sets of questions, including some the same as others, some different.

Next up is Simon Ritter:

The five most important Newcastle United players this season (in order)?

Trippier, Pope, Botman, Bruno G, Isak.

Three words to describe how you currently feel as a Newcastle United fan?

Excited, delighted, grateful.

A must win game and the whole squad fit and available, which 11 would you select?

Pope; Livramento, Burn, Schar, Botman, Trippier; Longstaff, Bruno G, Gordon; Isak, Wilson (5-3-2 out of possession and 3-5-2 when on the ball). Trippier would play on the left but that’s no problem for our de facto leader.

Is this a season for prioritising cup competitions over the Premier League?

No, we just have to follow Eddie’s Edict and take the field in every game with the intention of winning. That might mean not fielding our theoretically strongest starting XI match after match. Rotating the squad successfully is something good managers can do. And Eddie is a good manager.

How wrong did you get it on Anthony Gordon… or did you get it right?

I was pleased we signed Gordon because he has some outstanding attributes, including speed, physical aggression, an eye for goal and the versatility to play almost anywhere on the pitch, including as a wing-back if we ever choose that formation. What concerned me a year ago and still concerns me now is his temperament. He has gone on record as saying he doesn’t pay attention to other people’s opinions. There’s nothing wrong with being supremely confident but a closed mind smacks of arrogance, a dangerous characteristic. A team is only as strong as the weakest link and his five yellow cards in seven Premier League games this season have cost us already. Humility is not a sin.

What would you now see as success this season?

A decent run, at least to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, another appearance at Wembley in either of the domestic cups and qualification for next season’s premier European competition.

Which, for any SMBs lacking football knowledge (whoops, that’s tautology) is NOT the Durham Challenge Cup.

Predict the top eight in the Premier League (in order).

Man City, Newcastle United, Arsenal, Spurs, Liverpool, Brighton, Aston Villa, Chelsea. That’s a bit different from what I said before the season started . . . though three months ago I did put money on us finishing in the top two.

Dortmund home, Man Utd away, Arsenal home – In order of importance (first, second, third) which would you most like to win?

Am I allowed to say they are equally important?

Adopting the premise that the next game is the most important, of those three I would choose Dortmund at home. Win that and we are within touching distance of the Champions League round-of-16. And if we do stand on seven points after three games, there’s a decent chance we will top the Group of Death (that’s the group a lot of media rentagobs said would expose our limitations).

A win at Old Trafford would be great but, nowadays, it’s not that special. Revenge for Wembley last season is a dish best served cold, so maybe we should beat them on penalties in front of a rapidly emptying Stretford End. As for Arsenal, I’ll put a win against them third because they are likely to fall away before the season ends, regardless of how they do against us at St James’ Park.

What do you think should happen with VAR, what changes or get rid of altogether?

Keep it for offside decisions but ensure the technology and the operators are up to the job. About 30 years ago a group of scientists proved the near-impossibility of a lino’s job. He/she must be level with the last outfield defender while being aware of the exact split-second the ball is propelled towards the most advanced attacker. Opponents are often moving rapidly in opposite directions, which adds to the problem. VAR must have improved the efficiency of tight offside calls, though I believe the position of the players’ feet should be the deciding factor. And if there is still doubt, give the benefit to the attacker.

For other decisions, such as bad tackles and handball offences the on-field referee doesn’t see clearly in real time, he should have the guts to admit he might have missed something, blow the whistle and check his decision on a pitchside monitor. Scrap the presumption that a VAR official watching a screen is always right. The referee sees the action in real time and should be able to check what happened to make sure he was right in his initial judgment. Please, please, don’t go down the route Howard Webb seems to favour, when a game can be stopped, a VAR-influenced decision made, the game is restarted and then stopped again because some wally at Stockley Park has dropped a clanger. That would be anarchy in the UK.

Would you like to draw Sunderland in the FA Cup this season (we can’t play them in the Premier League, Champions League or Carabao Cup…)?

Of course. There could be no sweeter victory than an emphatic trouncing of the SMBs at the stadium of plastic. If nothing else, it would remind us of a certain Mr Shearer’s final appearance for his hometown team.