Opinion

There’s always a photo – Newcastle 4 Crystal Palace 0

The final whistle goes on Newcastle 4 Crystal Palace 0.

A brilliant performance, NUFC absolutely dominant and Palace very fortunate that Eddie Howe eased off in the second-half with Dortmund coming up on Wednesday night.

Eddie Howe’s side smashing yet another team, having now already put four or more away against four different opposition.

There then following the photo Newcastle United fans had all been wanting to see.

A sixth win in an ongoing unbeaten run of eight matches and counting.

A sixth winning photo in these last eight matches.

The superb Newcastle United Head Coach having introduced this tradition of a post-match everybody included photo following each victory, as he felt it had worked as a great bonding exercise when he was at Bournemouth.

Great to see.

Keep these wins (and photos!!!) coming.

Maybe the best thing of all about these post-match winning photos, is that every opposition fanbase thinks it is all about them.

‘Ooh, look at Newcastle United, you would think they had won the Premier League, Champions League, World Cup…not just three points against little old us.’

The truth is, why not celebrate every three points?

Eddie Howe and his players work all week towards this AND the fans work all week so they can afford to come and watch and support the team.

The celebration police continue to try to ridicule anybody who takes pleasure in a goal and/or victory for their team.

Why shouldn’t the team and Eddie Howe show how much it means to them, adding yet another win to their Newcastle United collection?

Why wouldn’t you love seeing these photos?

Here’s hoping for yet another photo on Wednesday night after this massive game against Borussia Dortmund.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Crystal Palace 0 – Saturday 21 October 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Murphy 4, Gordon 44, Longstaff 45+2, Wilson 66

Palace:

Possession was Palace 40% Newcastle 60%

Total shots were Palace 17 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Palace 3 Newcastle 7

Corners were Palace 8 Newcastle 6

Referee: Tim Robinson

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Livramento 69), Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Tonali 69), Joelinton (Anderson 80), Murphy, Wilson (Isak 69), Gordon (Almiron 69)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Targett, Hall

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Manchester United (8pm) TNT Sports