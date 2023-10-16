Opinion

The way Newcastle United win the League or the Champions League is by growing the club

With this October 2023 international break we wanted to get a Newcastle United fan snapshot of opinion.

The idea is to get a range of views of what various Mag writers / NUFC fans think about what has happened / is happening at Newcastle United.

So we have sent various regular / irregular contributors sets of questions, including some the same as others, some different.

Next up is Travis Bickle:

Is this a season for prioritising cup competitions over the Premier League?

No, I don’t think so.

I was a bit of an odd-man-out in not getting my knickers in too much of a twist about the League Cup last year. I’ve waited all my life to see us win something, so when it comes I’d prefer it to be one of the first-rank competitions. Let’s be honest – nowadays the League Cup is one step up from the Papa Johns / Anglo-Italian / InterToto sort of stuff.

Prior to last year, I couldn’t have told you who was in the final and I wouldn’t have bothered to switch on the telly to watch it. It’s second rate. It’s inevitable that we’ll win something before too long, and I’d rather when it comes it’s one of the big prizes.

The way Newcastle United win the League or the Champions League is by growing the club.

The way we grow the club is by consistently qualifying for the Champions League.

So the key for me this season is to finish top-4 (or more likely from this season given the new Champions League format, top-5) again. Two or three years of Champions League qualification and we’ll be able to go toe-to-toe with the best of them.

I’d certainly take UCL qualification over a League Cup win. UCL or FA Cup win? That would be a toss-up for me.

A must win game and the whole squad fit and available, which 11 would you select?

Pope, Trippier, Burn, Botman, Schar, Bruno, Joelinton, Longstaff, Isak, Wilson, Gordon

How wrong did you get it on Anthony Gordon… or did you get it right?

I was always a fan of ASM, so didn’t really see the left side of the attack as a priority position to strengthen at the time. But I always rated Gordon highly as a player.

There’s a fairly clear pattern for players arriving at the club. Not all of them – Botman, say, hit the ground running. However, by and large it takes a little while for new arrivals to get up to speed and learn how to play in our team.

So I always expected Gordon to be a major player once he had time to settle in (It’s worth bearing that in mind as well with the likes of Tonali – we probably won’t see anything like the best of him until next year).

The thing I’m delighted about is how Gordon has bought right in to the Eddie Howe system now – not just in attack, but also pressing and tracking back.

In future I’d like to see more of him playing on the right – it might just be me being old fashioned, but I like to see a winger going outside his man, getting to the byline, whipping a cross in. I would very much fancy a front three of Isak, Wilson and Gordon, but I expect Eddie knows best.

What would you now see as success this season?

Success for me this season is Champions League qualification.

Predict the top eight in the Premier League (in order).

Man City 2. Liverpool 3. Newcastle 4. Arsenal 5. Villa 6. Spurs 7. Brighton 8. Chelsea

I’ve watched quite a bit of Man Utd on TV this season. They’re shocking! They were very lucky to finish 3rd last season. The whole atmosphere around them seems rotten and sooner or later they’re going to start getting the results their performances deserve. I’m predicting them to finish out of the top 8.

Spurs I think are flattered by their current position – they’ve had a bit of luck and an easier set of fixtures than some others.

I think we’ll be strong for the rest of the season. We’ve got a good squad which is getting better every transfer window. I fancy Liverpool to give Man City a good run for their money this season; then us and Arsenal battling for 3rd/4th place.

The five most important Newcastle players this season (in order)?

Bruno

Trippier

Botman

Isak

Joelinton

(Seems strange not to have Wilson on that list as our top scorer over the course of recent times)

I worry a bit about Bruno. He’s so good that he ends up playing all match, every match. There’s hardly ever an easy game, so it’s difficult not to play him – but I’d rather see us play him a bit less, even if it meant us dropping the odd point or two as a result. Even during the international breaks he’s playing for Brazil.

Nobody can be expected to play a whole season, two games a week most weeks, playing at the speed our team play at, without getting injured. It would be a real blow if he picked an injury that kept him out for a big chunk of the season – and if he carries on at the rate he’s going it’s a matter of time. So, for example, at home to Crystal Palace – give the lad a rest. Put him on the bench and play three out of Tonali / Longstaff / Joelinton / Anderson.

Dortmund home, Man Utd away, Arsenal home – In order of importance (first, second, third) which would you most like to win?

Arsenal

Dortmund

Man Utd

What do you think should happen with VAR, what changes or get rid of altogether?

The terrible thing about it is that it stops you celebrating a goal like you used to be able to – you’ve always got one eye on the ref. For me the joy when the ball hits the back of the net is a huge part of the game, and having that spoiled is a huge problem. It might be a price worth paying if it meant that all we were getting rid of all the terrible decisions – but we aren’t. In fact I’m not convinced that the decision making has become any better at all. I think we’re getting just as many mistakes – it’s just they are different types of mistake.

I don’t see it happening – but I’d like to go old-school and get rid altogether.

Alternatively, I’d prefer to see it somehow used more like the appeals system in cricket – where the captain has say 3 appeals against the on-field decision, and where the crowd are allowed to hear what’s being said. I can’t help thinking there would be fewer stupid mistakes if the crowd in the ground were allowed to hear what was being said.

Would you like to draw Sunderland in the FA Cup this season (we can’t play them in the Premier League, Champions League or Carabao Cup…)?

In the Final, maybe.