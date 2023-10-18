Opinion

The view from Belgium as Newcastle United look to make progress

With this October 2023 international break we wanted to get a Newcastle United fan snapshot of opinion.

The idea is to get a range of views of what various Mag writers / NUFC fans think about what has happened / is happening at Newcastle United.

So we have sent various regular / irregular contributors sets of questions, including some the same as others, some different.

Next up is The Belgian Geordie:

Dortmund home, Man Utd away, Arsenal home – In order of importance (first, second, third) which would you most like to win?

Dortmund at home is a must win, as is AC Milan at home, if we want to have a chance to progress in the Champions League.

Arsenal at home for similar reasons… it sends a statement out to the world.

I don’t give f… about the Carabao Cup, so Man Utd away is definitely my lowest priority.

What do you think should happen with VAR, what changes or get rid of altogether?

I don’t have a problem with VAR so long as it is used properly, fairly and consistently.

I have just as much a problem with the on-field decisions not made properly, fairly and consistently.

Given the fact that both ‘systems’ use the same rotating pool of people, this should hardly come as a surprise.

Would you like to draw Sunderland in the FA Cup this season (we can’t play them in the Premier League, Champions League or Carabao Cup…)?

If we never play Sunderland again I wouldn’t really care one way or another.

I have worked with people who followed the dark side and they seemed to spend more time slagging off Newcastle than supporting their own team.

Small town club with a small town mentality.

Whenever I see someone in a S…erland top at the airport it always make me laugh: I mean even Oostende has it’s own airport!

Three words to describe how you currently feel as a Newcastle fan?

Pretty damn good!

A must win game and the whole squad fit and available, which 11 would you select?

Pope,

Tripier, Schar, Botman, Burn

Bruno, Joelinton, Longstaff

Miggy, Isak, Gordon

Is this a season for prioritising cup competitions over the Premier League?

It’s a season for going with the flow.

As I have previously stated, we are ahead of schedule in the rebuilding project and we, as Newcastle United fans, need to make sure we don’t get our knickers in a twist if we falter: so long as we pick the baton back up and start again with a positive attitude.

How wrong did you get it on Anthony Gordon… or did you get it right?

I have already stated, on more than one occasion, that I got it completely wrong.

Eddie Howe is a top football coach and I am not!

I look forward to being wrong many times in the future!

Bring it on!

What would you now see as success this season?

Top four again and another good cup run, realistically that’s what a good performance looks like.

However, given that just over two years ago the pie man had us heading towards The Championship and we are still rebuilding while pushing forward on all fronts, I am keeping my expectations within reason.

Confucius said “If you want to move a mountain, you need to begin by carrying away small stones”.

So with that in mind I will just be happy if we keep on trying.

Predict the top eight in the Premier League (in order).

I think it’s far too early to start making any predictions.

There are a few new boys on the European scene and a few of the old guard playing in less convenient competitions so this will undoubtedly shake up the EPL for a little while.

I won’t be making any predictions other than the fact that I think that we may possibly see the biggest January transfer window in the EPL’s history.

The five most important Newcastle players this season (in order)?

Trippier, Botman, Schar, Longstaff / Gordon, Bruno.

Yeah I know it’s a cop out, but it’s a tough choice.

The first three I am certain about… the order of the next ones, less so.