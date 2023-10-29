Opinion

The Newcastle United star who must stay fit – Unbelievable stats

Callum Wilson is the Newcastle United star who must stay fit.

Another two goals at Molineux on Saturday.

I have read some comments in recent days / weeks, even after last night’s match, bemoaning that Callum Wilson ‘only’ scores goals. With some bizarre over the top criticism of his all round play.

Well yes, I suppose we can all name strikes who contribute loads in their general all round play, BUT they don’t score many goals!

This is the Callum Wilson record at Newcastle United in the Premier League so far:

2020/21

23 PL starts, 3 PL sub appearances, 2,085 PL minutes played – 12 PL goals

2021/22

16 PL starts, 2 PL sub appearances, 1,389 PL minutes played – 8 PL goals

2022/23

21 PL starts, 10 PL sub appearances, 1,885 PL minutes played – 18 PL goals

2023/24

4 PL starts, 5 PL sub appearances, 419 PL minutes played – 7 PL goals

Callum Wilson total Premier League stats with Newcastle United so far:

64 PL starts, 20 PL sub appearances, 5,778 PL minutes played – 45 PL goals

Callum Wilson NUFC PL Analysis

Averages better than two goals every three Premier League starts (45 goals, 64 starts)

Averages better than a goal every two appearances (45 goals in 84 appearances (64 starts, 20 as sub))

Averages a goal every 128 minutes, so better than a a goal every match and a half’s worth of minutes.

The only real downside has been the injury issues, Callum Wilson only available for 86 of the 124 Premier League matches since signing for Newcastle United.

However, under Eddie Howe’s expert careful handling, Callum Wilson has been available for 43 of the last 50 NUFC Premier League matches, compared to only 43 of the previous 74.

This is though the crunch time.

As indicated above, Eddie Howe has handled Callum Wilson perfectly in terms of looking after him and ensuring the striker stays as fit and injury free as possible. Little surprise I suppose, when the two know each other from time spent together at Bournemouth as well previously.

With Alexander Isak now seemingly out until at least late November, Eddie Howe and Callum Wilson will now have to work together to try and ensure we get the maximum (especially goals!) from the striker BUT at the same time minimise the chances of injury.