The gloaters and the haters rubbing their hands with glee

“Taught a lesson.” “Reality check.” “Bubble burst.” That sort of malarkey.

Yes, the gloaters and the haters rubbing their hands with glee as the final whistle blew at SJP on Wednesday night, the scoreline reading Newcastle 0 Borussia Dortmund 1.

To be honest, I thought we played reasonably well, but the fine margins between success and failure were against us rather than with us. Lady Luck must have been locked in the bogs in the Strawberry on Wednesday night.

The loss of three points is neither here nor there compared to the loss of Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy to injury after relatively short periods on the pitch. The only plus point being the return of Joe Willock.

I think this game will have been a learning curve for Eddie Howe and the rest of the coaching staff. A wily opponent who pretty much went toe to toe with us, who matched our levels of intensity and was prepared to come and give us a game.

I have heard and read many comments about this not being a vintage Borussia Dortmund team.

It’s not about having a vintage team.

It’s a team in constant flux. Constantly reinventing themselves and constantly rebuilding.

The manager and players are in some ways secondary to the system.

A lot of them simply won’t be there this time next year or the year after.

Some of them might even be playing for us in a couple of years.

Borussia Dortmund trawl the world for young talent, train them up and turn them into world class football players and then sell them on at a profit. They mix these young guns with seasoned pros (Reus, Hummels, Sulle and Can to name a few) and mostly produce a football team that challenges for the Bundesliga and has a run in Europe every year.

It’s no shame to lose to a team like Borussia Dormund.

Being a TV viewer, I can’t comment on the atmosphere going a bit flat, or how the ballot had affected the atmosphere, or even how the Wor Flags display may have been counter productive when the team came onto the pitch.

All I can say is that won 1, drawn 1, lost 1 is not a bad return for a club who haven’t played in the Champions League for 20 years, for a team who have a high percentage of Champions League debutantes and a manager who hadn’t even been to a Champions League match before this season.

If anyone really thought that we were about to book our place the knockout stages after three games then maybe they should look at what has happened to our Premier League rivals over the years. It’s really not that simple.

It’s okay to dream but don’t start believing in fairytales.

At our stage in the evolutionary process from sh.. show to success, we should just be happy we have a seat at the top table. Our evolution is still in the early stages: so no need to panic just yet.

On a brighter note, if nothing else the traffic wardens (‘Borussia Dortmund hit with £50 fine – Jobsworth in action’) got us a late goal back!

Let’s hope that Eddie and the lads get our bus back into gear for the trip to Molineux on Saturday.

Howay the lads.