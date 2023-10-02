Opinion

The 534 minutes Newcastle United stand out star

Nick Pope is the man of the moment.

As well of course as the men in black and white performing in front of him.

However, it is Nick Pope that is the stand out star after some ridiculously over the top criticism by some.

Of course he has to hold his hands up for the mistake(s) that led to the first goal at Brighton but other than that, I didn’t think there was an awful lot more he could have done to prevent any of the other six goals he has conceded in the nine matches (all competitions) he has played in this 2023/24 season.

Anyway, this is how Nick Pope has bounced back – form is temporary and class is permanent.

Brighton 3 Newcastle 1

Ferguson scored his third and final goal on 70 minutes.

It was+9 minutes played after the 90 were up, so 29 minutes without conceding towards the end of that defeat.

Newcastle 1 Brentford 0

In the first half +6 minutes were played and then +10 after the 90, so another 106 minutes without Pope conceding.

AC Milan 0 Newcastle 0

In the first half +0 minutes were played and then +6 after the 90, so another 96 minutes without Pope conceding.

Sheff Utd 0 Newcastle 8

In the first half +7 minutes were played and then +7 after the 90, so another 104 minutes without Pope conceding.

Newcastle 1 Manchester City 0

In the first half +2 minutes were played and then +7 after the 90, so another 99 minutes without Nick Pope conceding.

Newcastle 2 Burnley 0

In the first half +3 minutes were played and then +7 after the 90, so another 100 minutes without Pope conceding.

Yes it is five clean sheets in a row for the Newcastle United goalkeeper.

However, in total it is a mammoth 534 minutes on the pitch, since Nick Pope last conceded. That is eight hours and 54 minutes, only six minutes short of a full nine hours!

We saw similar runs of clean sheets last season from Nick Pope and those in front of him, this is in now ways a total one-off.

It is now 30 days since Nick Pope and Newcastle United conceded a goal and since Ferguson completed his hat-trick in that Brighton match, Eddie Howe’s side have scored 13 goals of their own.

More of the same this week against PSG and West Ham and it will have been a stellar run of form for the NUFC keeper and his teammates.