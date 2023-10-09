Opinion

Thank you Eddie and the boys

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United squad are now heading into a well earned break due to the upcoming international matches.

After a relatively lacklustre first half against West Ham at the London Stadium yesterday, we came out for the second half with the bit between our teeth and deservedly went into a 2-1 lead.

For a half hour spell we looked as hungry as ever, and the Rolls Royce, Alexander Isak, was unlucky not to have bagged a hat-trick.

The fact that West Ham pegged us back to 2-2 (a ‘Desmond’ as Tony would say) was a tad disappointing, but wasn’t surprising, also understandable in the circumstances.

Under Eddie Howe, Newcastle had been on a lovely unbeaten run across three competitions, culminating in the superb win at St James’ Park midweek in the Champions League against PSG.

Before the West Ham game I would have gladly taken a point, so I am content with the place we currently find ourselves in.

Players are soon going to be coming back from injury.

I really rate Joe Willock and he has been a bigger miss than a lot of people would care to admit.

Special mention must be given to our club skipper Jamaal Lascelles, who has been an excellent stand-in for Sven Botman in the last few games.

We could have done with the suspended Anthony Gordon against the Hammers. For me, Elliot Anderson doesn’t cut the mustard as an attacker.

Our next game after the International break is Crystal Palace at home. We owe this lot big time after the VAR robbery at Gallowgate last season.

It is quite congested at the top of the Premier League and Newcastle are in a chasing pack just a few points off the pace.

I don’t like to look too far ahead but there are some appetising games coming up against some of the so-called “Big Six” sides.

I reckon there is nothing to stop us beating any of them and I fully expect the Toon to go on another fine run in October / November just like we did last season.

The season is shaping up very nicely.

Thank you Eddie and the boys.

Stats from BBC Sport:

West Ham 2 Newcastle 2 – Sunday 8 October 2pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 57, 62

West Ham:

Soucek 8, Kudus 89

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was West Ham 35% (29%) Newcastle 65% (71%)

Total shots were West Ham 5 (1) Newcastle 10 (3)

Shots on target were West Ham 3 (1) Newcastle 3 (0)

Corners were West Ham 4 (1) Newcastle 2 (0)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Tonali, Almiron (Murphy 82), Isak (Wilson 86), Anderson (Targett 90+3)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Ritchie, Manquillo, Hall, Livramento

(BBC Sport comments from ‘neutrals’ – Very interesting on Newcastle United after 2-2 against West Ham – Read HERE)

(West Ham 2 Newcastle 2 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(West Ham 2 Newcastle 2 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(West Ham 2 Newcastle 2 – Could (should?) have been all three points for Newcastle United – Read HERE)