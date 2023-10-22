Match Reports

Such was the Newcastle United dominance we could have…

The Go North East buses were back after another week of industrial action but we just missed the 25. A cursory glance at the app suggested it was 13 minutes until the next one, the Green Angel.

“Sod that” said the lad and we elected to walk, having been forced to do the same all week, not that I’m complaining about the working man’s right to withdraw his labour if his terms and conditions are under attack.

As we set off, there was debris everywhere, the aftermath of Storm Babet plain to see with mulched leaves and an assortment of branches littering the pavements we traversed on our way down towards the High Level Bridge.

The storm clouds had been gathering all week with news that our Italian midfielder is likely to see a lengthy ban imposed for illegal betting, but Babet had thankfully subsided and some weak autumnal sunshine greeted us as we headed up to the ground.

Outside, there were big queues, again. And the one we joined didn’t go down quickly, which was strange because it seemed that those immediately ahead of us at our turnstile made short work of getting the necessary signal to push through.

That said, we got in before kick off and took our seats, the lad noticing the Tonali banner in the Gallowgate End which was Wor Flags way of saying “We’re with you, Sandro” and was great to see.

We started brightly and with just four minutes on the clock, Schar played a delightful ball out wide to Trippier. His deft pass found Murphy whose intelligent lob left Sam Johnstone flat footed to put us in front, or so we thought, as Trippier was flagged for offside. The intervention from VAR thankfully went in our favour, leaving Murphy to charge in the direction of the corner flag, leading the celebrations.

Trippier and Murphy were having a field day down our right and such was the dominance, we should have doubled our advantage long before we did, Murphy seeing a shot from distance saved and Gordon hitting the bar being the stand out moments, although in truth, the Palace six yard box was being peppered with balls from both flanks and Johnstone was looking decidedly egdy.

With half time approaching, Gordon connected with a Murphy cross, the Scouser converting a difficult chance to volley it home for 2-0.

If that goal, coming so close the interval, seemed crucial, less than two minutes later, the game as a contest was over. Schar played the ball over the top and Wilson, who’d battled so tirelessly against the Palace defenders all game, unsettled Marc Guéhi such that he couldn’t clear his lines and Sean Longstaff pounced, his shot leaving a forlorn looking Johnstone to pick the ball out the net for a third time.

The second half was a bit like after the Lord Mayor’s show. The hard work had been done in the first forty five and thoughts must have been turning to Dortmund.

On 66 minutes, it looked like Tonali was about to join the fray and that perked up the crowd. Meantime, on the pitch, Murphy played a sublime ball from out wide into the path of Wilson, who was calmness personified as he passed the ball into the net.

Four goals. And then four substitutes. Tonali, Livaramento, Isak and Almiron all coming on together.

The reception for Tonali was unconditional and it should have left no doubt in the Italian’s mind that the Geordie faithful have his back. I hope he doesn’t forget, no matter what the authorities throw at him in the coming days.

At the other end, Palace rarely threatened, but the defence was resolute in keeping another clean sheet and Pope made two great saves, the first where he had to dive low to deny Cheick Doucoure, the second even better, when he tipped an otherwise goal bound Odsonne Edouard freekick over the bar.

MOTM was Jacob Murphy who has grown in confidence and stature these past couple of years. A goal and two assists, the second of which, whilst not as perfect as Willock’s for Isak against Spurs last season, was nevertheless, sublime.

Elsewhere, there were massive performances all over the park. I’m not sure what more can be said about Trippier? Lascelles had another great game and Fabian Schar? A £3.5m bargain basement Rafa Benitez buy who our most recent manager didn’t rate. Do me a favour!

After having won so comfortably and elevated ourselves to fifth in the table, I felt the hordes leaving St James were quietly subdued as we headed down to the High Level Bridge, readying ourselves for the lung busting assault up past Gateshead Interchange.

Reflecting on how well it’s going, eight games unbeaten, six wins and six clean sheets, we now embark on a run of games which could go a long way in defining our season.

Dortmund home and away, Man United in the League Cup, Wolves, Arsenal and Bournemouth all before the next international break. All winnable in my view. HTL

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Crystal Palace 0 – Saturday 21 October 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Murphy 4, Gordon 44, Longstaff 45+2, Wilson 66

Palace:

Possession was Palace 40% Newcastle 60%

Total shots were Palace 17 Newcastle 10

Shots on target were Palace 3 Newcastle 7

Corners were Palace 8 Newcastle 6

Referee: Tim Robinson

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier (Livramento 69), Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno (Tonali 69), Joelinton (Anderson 80), Murphy, Wilson (Isak 69), Gordon (Almiron 69)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Dummett, Targett, Hall

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 2 December 2023 – Newcastle United v Manchester United (8pm) TNT Sports