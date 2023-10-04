News

Steve Clarke names new Scotland squad and then quizzed on Elliot Anderson

Steve Clarke has named his Scotland squad.

The former Newcastle United number two naming the players he will be relying on for the October internationals.

The Scotland boss naming his squad (see below) for the Euro 2024 qualifier against Spain and the friendly with France.

However, the main focus after the naming of the squad, was on somebody who hadn’t been included.

Newcastle United star Elliot Anderson not amongst those named.

The 20 year old having withdrawn from the last Scotland squad, either due to injury or having second thoughts about committing to Scotland, depending on who you believe.

Born in England, Elliot Anderson qualifies for Scotland through his grandparents.

Asked on Wednesday whether Elliot Anderson had been under consideration for this October squad:

Steve Clarke: “No.”

Then asked if he had any idea as to the future intentions of Elliot Anderson:

Steve Clarke: “I haven’t spoken to anybody about it, so I don’t know.”

Then asked whether Elliot Anderson could still have a future with Scotland:

Steve Clarke: “If he doesn’t choose England, yes.”

Steve Clarke adding: “Elliot Anderson is a young man making his way in the game.

“He has got a big decision to make international-wise, so let’s just give the boy time and space to make that decision.”

Scotland squad for October 2023 matches:

Goalkeepers:

Clark, Gunn, Kelly

Defenders:

Cooper, Hendry, Hickey, McKenna, Patterson, Porteous, Robertson, Souttar, Taylor

Midfielders:

Armstrong, Ferguson, Gilmour, Jack, McGinn, McGregor, McLean, McTominay

Forwards:

Adams, Brown, Christie, Dykes, Nisbet