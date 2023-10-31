Videos

Steve Bruce best ever contribution to NUFC 13 years ago today – Newcastle 5 Sunderland 1

It was exactly 13 years ago today at St James’ Park, Steve Bruce supplying fans with one of their funniest days in recent times, the scoreline reading Newcastle 5 Sunderland 1 (watch the goals below).

Darren Bent may have scored the final goal of the match but that barely registered at a bouncing St James’ Park.

Some cracking goals as Mackem slayer Shola Ameobi scored twice and Kevin Nolan the hat-trick.

Titus Bramble getting a red card and then to cap it all, Steve Bruce losing the plot and lashing out in response to the taunting of Newcastle United fans.

As Daydream Believer rang out around St James’ Park, with the Newcastle supporters changing the words in honour of Brucey and his humiliation that day.

Hilariously declaring this was ‘typical of that club’s etiquette’ and how he was counting down the days (’71’) until he and his Mackem team could ‘repeat the same dosage when they come to our place’….

As it happened, Newcastle were far the better side in the return at the SOS and should have won easily, only for a last gasp lucky goal by Gyan to save Bruce’s ample backside.

So we never did get to hear what record Steve Bruce had lined up to be played over the tannoy to get his own back on Newcastle fans tormenting him.

After that Newcastle 5 Sunderland 1 hammering, Steve Bruce telling Sky Sports:

“It is 71 days until the next derby at our place, not that we are counting….

“I hope that we can repeat the same dosage when they come to our place.

“It [Daydream Believer and Newcastle fans tormenting him] was typical of that club’s etiquette.

“For all the good work I have done it’s just evaporated within days.

“I understand that.

“That is what the area is all about.

“I know there will be people wanting me out of the door and I can understand that.

“They are probably as humiliated as I am…and make no mistake there is nobody more hurt than I am.”

Enjoy.

‘Cheer up Steve Bruce, Oh what can it mean, to a sad Mackem…’

? A memorable day for @NUFC fans They scored ? against Sunderland #OnThisDay in 2010 pic.twitter.com/gGMbMn2DiO — Premier League (@premierleague) October 31, 2020

Newcastle 5 Sunderland 1

Nolan 26, 34, 75 and Shola Ameobi (pen) 45+4, 70

Krul

Coloccini

Jose Enrique

Williamson

Simpson

Nolan

Barton

Gutierrez

Tiote

Carroll

Shola Ameobi (Ranger 86)