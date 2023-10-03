News

St James’ Park spectacular Newcastle United Champions League drones show – Watch here

Excitement building ahead of Champions League football returning to St James’ Park.

PSG the visitors on Wednesday night, first time in over 20 years that SJP has hosted a Champions League match.

Then yesterday, Newcastle United revealed that shirt sponsor Sela had organised some ‘spectacular drone shows’ ahead of the Champions League return.

Monday night would see the drone shows go ahead above St James’ Park, with the shows scheduled for 8pm and 9.45pm.

In the end adverse weather conditions prevented the later show going ahead.

However, the 8pm one did go ahead as planned.

You can watch some of the highlights of it below.

I was a bit sceptical when it was described as going to be ‘spectacular’, I am somebody who finds firework displays very tedious and once you have seen one then…

However, I must admit, this drones show over St James’ Park did look very good, fair play to Newcastle United / Sela for putting it on.

For any Sunderland fans not quite sure what is being talked about here, the Champions League is a competition for the best teams in Europe…

Watch how @sela lit up the Newcastle skyline with a spectacular drone show to celebrate the return of European football to the city. #SpectacularEveryday #NUFC شاهدوا كيف أضيئت سماء نيوكاسل بعرض طائرات درون مذهل من صلة، احتفالاً بعودة كرة القدم الأوروبية إلى المدينة… pic.twitter.com/yEhIslZ1Pf — sela | صلة (@Sela) October 2, 2023

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Wednesday 4 October 2023 – Newcastle v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports

Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (2pm)

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports