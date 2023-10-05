Opinion

Sore heeds and speechless after that spectacular night under the lights at St James’ Park

Well, there will be a few sore heeds this morning, and no doubt a few sickies being called in at work, after Newcastle United demolished the hapless aristocrats from Paris.

PSG literally didn’t know what had hit them.

In the immediate aftermath of our resounding victory, what has been evident is that the rest of the country are now waking up to the fact that this Newcastle United are the real deal.

It is also being widely acknowledged that the club is being run and managed in a strategically sensible way, from the top to the bottom.

Even some fans of the Septic Six are now looking on enviously as to what is happening at St James’ Park.

Our last six games in all competitions have seen five wins and that draw in Milan, all achieved in such a confident and professional manner, and this suggests that this season will eclipse our wonderful campaign of 2022/23.

We are systematically clicking into gear and that is no mean feat as we combat a steady influx of long and short term injury problems to key personnel.

It is a nice feeling being top of the so-called “Group of Death” with four points from our opening two Champions League fixtures.

It is Dortmund up next at St James’ Park and I am sure they will provide us with a harder task than PSG.

PSG look like a team of individuals, lacking in self awareness and without a healthy team ethic.

The polar opposite to their fabulous Geordie counterparts on the night.

It turned out to be an extra special occasion for goalscoring local lads Dan Burn and Sean Longstaff.

How those two must be feeling this morning is anyone’s guess?

I have spoken to friends and listened to various accounts about the atmosphere at St James’ Park last night.

Every man and woman in black and white, on and off the pitch, seemingly surpassed themselves.

The scenes on the pitch and in the stands after the final whistle were a joy to behold.

Some detractors from outside don’t seem to get the bond between the team and the fans, why it is important to us that we mutually share our extreme gratitude with each other.

We are all in this together, and with the rate of knots we are now moving at, eventual glory is surely going to come sooner than anyone could have anticipated / expected.

I have to keep pinching myself to realise how far we have come under Eddie Howe and our owners, in these last two short years.

It’s back to Premier League action on Sunday at the London Stadium, against a very efficient West Ham United.

If we approach this game like we have done our recent matches, I am confident of another favourable result.

For the time being and today though lads and lasses, just enjoy the warm glow that was generated from last nights exhilarating Newcastle United performance.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 PSG 1 – Wednesday 4 October 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 17, Burn 39, Longstaff 50, Schar 90+1

PSG:

Hernandez 56

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was PSG 73% (69%) Newcastle 27% (31%)

Total shots were PSG 11 (4) Newcastle 12 (8)

Shots on target were PSG 2 (0) Newcastle 8 (4)

Corners were PSG 8 (4) Newcastle 1 (1)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Tonali (Anderson 65), Almiron (Murphy 71), Isak, Gordon (Targett 90+3)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, L.Miley

