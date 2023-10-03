News

Sky Sports with triple Newcastle United injury update – Ahead of PSG at St James’ Park

A busy day for Sky Sports.

The broadcaster keeping us aware with this Newcastle United injury update on Tuesday, ahead of PSG on Wednesday.

Keith Downie is the Sky Sports man who covers Newcastle United and actually he has brought three (so far…) NUFC updates today when it comes to the injury situation.

Keith Downie of Sky Sports at Newcastle United training ground with the first injury update this morning – Tuesday 3 October 2023:

“No Botman, Tonali, Joelinton or Wilson at training for Newcastle this morning — ahead of visit of PSG.”

The Sky Sports man then giving this further (second) update:

“UPDATE: Callum Wilson joined the group a bit later.

“But no sign of Tonali, Botman or Joelinton.

“No word yet as to why Tonali was absent.”

Keith Downie of Sky Sports with another (third) update:

“Understand Sandro Tonali was involved at Newcastle training today despite not being present at the start of the session.

“Perhaps nursing a knock and needed some treatment?

“We’ll get more from Eddie Howe at his pre-PSG press conference later this afternoon.”

Interesting to compare this to what Eddie Howe said after Saturday’s game against Burnley:

Eddie Howe on Joelinton:

“It looks like a hamstring problem.

“We’re devastated if it is serious and keeps him out for any length of time.

“We’ll wait and see on that, such an important player for us, gives us so many different attributes with his qualities.

“Fingers crossed that he is back soon.”

Eddie Howe on Sven Botman:

“He has a knee problem that is serious enough to (currently) keep him out, I think until the international break.

“We hope that after that he will be close to being fit.”

Eddie Howe on Callum Wilson:

“It is a minor hamstring problem.

“Whether we see him about before the international break, I don’t know.

“I hope we do… but there’s no guarantee.”

Well, we will get an update from Eddie Howe later today via his press conference, HOWEVER, the Newcastle boss has proved very adept at misdirecting the opposition ahead of matches, so we can never take as gospel anything that he tells us on injury / availability on the eve of matches, as quite rightly, he likes to keep his opponent guessing.

I understand much of the media wanting to try and get easy attention with ‘injury crisis’ headlines.

However, we already knew after the weekend that Joelinton, as well as Botman, wouldn’t be available for this PSG game. As well as Barnes and Willock.

As for Tonali, who knows? He came on after 68 minutes to replace Joelinton and saw out the Burnley win with seemingly no issues as I recall. As the Sky Sports man says, the former AC Milan did join in with training today.

Considering there were doubts about both before the weekend, I think it is actually a massive positive that both Wilson and Isak look set to be available tomorrow night.

Whilst Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier look fine as well, despite some pretty dodgy tackles from Burnley players.

In an ideal world you would have all players available for all matches but when you look around, all the PL clubs in Champions League action this week, appear to have a number of early season injuries to key players. So no surprise that Newcastle also have their fair share as well. Botman of course for example is a big loss but at the same time, NUFC have just kept clean sheets against both Man City and Burnley without him, Newcastle aren’t a one man team.

Indeed, this is surely the strongest squad in terms of depth that Newcastle United have ever had, which is I’m sure what Eddie Howe will be telling everybody inside the club as they prepare for PSG.

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Wednesday 4 October 2023 – Newcastle v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports

Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (2pm)

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports