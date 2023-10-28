News

Sky Sports expert’s verdict – Very interesting on Newcastle United ahead of Wolves match

The Sky Sports column ‘Jones Knows’ has given some interesting analysis and commentary on what is currently the position at Newcastle United.

The column makes predictions on what will happen at certain Premier League matches and also debates other matters / issues at clubs as well.

However, unlike the usual ex-pro predictions, that are usually simply based on how ‘big’ a club is and whether or not they won the previous game, this one has proper analysis and insight, not lazy assumptions.

The Sky Sports ‘Jones Knows’ column looks at the matches from a betting perspective and has been concentrating on Newcastle’s game at Wolves.

Lewis Jones (who is the Sky Sports expert behind the ‘Jones Knows’ column) has highlighted some major underlying factors that could / should have a big bearing on this Wolves v Newcastle game.

“You do not really need my help for this one, do you?

“This one always ends in a draw.

“Nine of the last 16 meetings have ended 1-1.

“Those that like following scary trends can get 6/1 with Sky Bet on that scoreline – it certainly wouldn’t surprise me with Wolves progressing into a devilishly difficult team to beat, putting together a four-match unbeaten run despite facing Aston Villa and Manchester City in that period.

“If Wolves are to trouble the Toon then the excellent Pedro Neto will be to the fore and their outlet down that right flank where he should fancy his chances one-on-one with Dan Burn.

“Only Kaoru Mitoma has progressed the ball more than Neto (1,283m) in the Premier League this season among non-defenders and he’s already provided six assists.

“The 7/2 with Sky Bet dangled about his chances of another certainly appeals.

“Score prediction: Wolves 1 Newcastle 1”

A lot of good stuff in there, as usual, when it comes to what the Sky Sports expert says.

Indeed, four of the last five clashes between these two clubs at Molineux has ended 1-1, so I accept that is a very strong stat.

However, reality is that under Eddie Howe and the current owners, there has only been one match at Molineux between the two clubs and whilst it needed an ASM late equaliser, NUFC were by far the better team and should have won in August 2022.

Wolves away was actually Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley’s very last away game with Newcastle. A typical woefully negative team set-up from Steve Bruce and a 2-1 defeat, Newcastle were gifted their (Hendrick) consolation goal and only had one other shot on target all game.

So whilst I do respect the stats of times gone by, I do far more take notice of the more up to date relevant ones.

Newcastle United this season in the Premier League, have scored more than twice as many (24 v 11) goals as Wolves. Whilst NUFC have conceded just over half (9 v 15) the goals that Wolves have conceded.

In the last nine matches (all competitions), Newcastle have scored twenty two goals and conceded just four.

Whilst for Wolves it is scored 11 and conceded in their last seven games (all competitions).

Also, whilst Newcastle have kept a clean sheet in six of their last nine matches, Wolves have only kept one clean sheet in their nine PL games.

As the Sky Sports man details above, Wolves are massively reliant on Neto for creativity, scoring only 11 Premier League goals he has six assists. Whilst when it comes to scoring the goals, there has been one own goal and then Hwang Hee-chan has scored fived of the other ten PL goals that Wolves have managed.

In contrast, Newcastle United have seen goals flowing from all over the place, with actually already 12 different goalscorers across all competitions.

Wolves are a threat but if Newcastle can handle their main goalscorer and assist maker, then I see every chance of yet another clean sheet and at least a couple of NUFC goals.