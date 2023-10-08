News

Sky Sports expert’s verdict – Very interesting on Newcastle United ahead of West Ham match

The Sky Sports column ‘Jones Knows’ has given some interesting analysis and commentary on what is currently the position at Newcastle United.

The column makes predictions on what will happen at certain Premier League matches and also debates other matters / issues at clubs as well.

However, unlike the usual ex-pro predictions, that are usually simply based on how ‘big’ a club is and whether or not they won the previous game, this one has proper analysis and insight, not lazy assumptions.

The Sky Sports ‘Jones Knows’ column looks at the matches from a betting perspective and has been concentrating on Newcastle’s game at West Ham.

Lewis Jones (who is the Sky Sports expert behind the ‘Jones Knows’ column) has highlighted some major underlying factors that could / should have a big bearing on this West Ham v Newcastle game.

“My early season worries for Newcastle not being able to hit the heights of last season have eroded.

“The edge to their play is back – as seen in their intense win over PSG, where they ran all over the French side.

“That edge is breeding much more confidence and solidity within their defensive structure, which is once again flourishing, keeping five clean sheets in their last six games with only a solitary goal conceded.

“This will be a tricky trip to east London, but one where energy levels might be flagging across both sets of players considering their European exploits.

“Defences will be to the fore and one goal might be enough to nick this either way, so it was surprising to see under 2.5 goals available to back at 11/10 with Sky Bet.

“Prediction: West Ham 0 Newcastle 1”

A lot of good stuff in there when it comes to what the Sky Sports expert says on both teams.

Plenty logic behind his comments, even if I don’t necessarily agree with all of his conclusions.

I would take any NUFC win today but I don’t see a single goal ending up as the final scoring total for this match.

Worth remembering that Newcastle United came back from that tough midweek match in Milan and then put eight past Sheffield United.

I am not suggesting there will be a repeat of that, although Newcastle did score five here last season…

These last three Newcastle matches in Premier League and Champions League have seen NUFC open the scoring on 21, 14 and 17 minutes in each of the three (Sheffield United, Burnley, PSG) games, as Eddie Howe started each of those matches pressing high and getting the rewards

He doesn’t though then sit back if Newcastle take a lead, with in total 14 goals scored in this trio of matches.

I think also interesting to take a moment to look at just how much Eddie Howe has transformed Newcastle’s form away from home.

The last 23 Premier League away games have seen Newcastle United lose just five of them and they were against Man City (x2), Liverpool, Villa and Brighton.

That is such solid / excellent away form, it gives you massive confidence.

Nobody is claiming today will be easy but every reason to think Newcastle United can win this, or at the very least, not lose.