News

Sky Sports expert’s verdict – Very interesting on Newcastle United ahead of Crystal Palace match

The Sky Sports column ‘Jones Knows’ has given some interesting analysis and commentary on what is currently the position at Newcastle United.

The column makes predictions on what will happen at certain Premier League matches and also debates other matters / issues at clubs as well.

However, unlike the usual ex-pro predictions, that are usually simply based on how ‘big’ a club is and whether or not they won the previous game, this one has proper analysis and insight, not lazy assumptions.

The Sky Sports ‘Jones Knows’ column looks at the matches from a betting perspective and has been concentrating on Newcastle’s game against Crystal Palace.

Lewis Jones (who is the Sky Sports expert behind the ‘Jones Knows’ column) has highlighted some major underlying factors that could / should have a big bearing on this Newcastle v Crystal Palace game.

“Where are the Crystal Palace goals coming from?

“Even Roy Hodgson sounded worried after they drew a blank against Nottingham Forest.

“And when a manager of his experience and know-how gives you a tip, it’s wise to listen.

“It revolves around Palace’s increasing injury list, particularly the issues with Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, who both could still be out for six weeks.

“Hodgson said after Palace’s limp 0-0 attacking showing vs Forest: “The two we want back from injury are Olise and Eze – I can’t look at matters with the same degree of optimism until those two get back fit, but it’ll take some time.”

“Eze, as gifted a footballer as you could ever imagine, had started every Premier League game under Hodgson until the weekend.

“And Palace’s record without Eze since the start of last season does put some substance to Hodgson’s fears.

“In nine matches where he hasn’t started, Palace remain winless, scoring just five times in those matches.

“It’s hard to see where their creativity is coming from.

“It could be a grind, but one goal probably will do the job for Eddie Howe’s team.

“A Toon win to nil at 11/8 with Sky Bet it is.

“Score prediction: Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0”

A lot of good stuff in there when it comes to what the Sky Sports expert says.

Palace are the lowest goalscorers out of all the Premier League clubs outside the bottom four, with only seven scored.

Away from home, of those clubs outside the bottom four, only Man U with two goals, have scored less less than Palace’s four.

In contrast, Newcastle United have scored 18 goals (all competitions) in their last seven matches and only conceded three, winning five and drawing two.

Whilst when it comes to just home games this season (all competitions), Newcastle have never failed to score and have won five of those six St James’ Park matches, scoring fourteen goals and conceding four.

As the Sky Sports man indicates, Palace massively reliant on Eze and Olise to score and create their goals. Last season in the Premier League they had 14 and 13 direct goal contributions (goals and assists) respectively, with the next highest of those still at the club having only managed seven in that last campaign.

It is also over seven hours of football since Palace managed a goal against Newcastle United, home or away, although NUFC only managing two goals themselves against Palace in those seven hours.

However, every confidence today that Newcastle can keep yet another clean sheet against Palace AND score a goal, hopefully more than one.

Fingers crossed we can get one early and force Hodgson’s team to come out and play, then pick them apart as they chase the game.