Simone Inzaghi relieved to avoid Newcastle United but…

Simone Inzaghi has been talking about the Champions League group challenges this season.

The Inter Milan boss revealing how relieved he was to avoid Newcastle United.

Inter Milan were in pot two and drawn out alongside seed Benfica, then RB Salzburg in pot three, before finally Real Sociedad in pot four instead of Newcastle United.

Relieved to have missed Newcastle United, Simone Inzaghi though now claims that Real Sociedad were the other club he definitely didn’t want to get in that final pot.

In their opening group game, Inter Milan were very lucky to pick up a point at Real Sociedad, as Alexander Isak’s old club led from the fourth minute, Inter only equalising with three minutes remaining.

Everybody has talked of Newcastle United’s as the ‘Group of Death’ but the Inter Milan one is looking similarly competitive.

RB Salzburg pulled off a shock 2-0 away win at top seeded club Benfica in the opening round of group matches.

Inter Milan and Benfica remain the two clubs favourites to qualify but results tonight could create an interesting scenario. If RB Salzburg win at home against Real Sociedad then they will already be on six points, with then if either of them lose tonight, Inter Milan only with one point, or Benfica with zero points.

Whilst there were some sharp intakes of breath when Newcastle United were the final team drawn out to face PSG, Dortmund and AC Milan, the vast majority of NUFC fans then seeing the massive positives of facing three big name clubs on their return to the Champions League, with everybody buzzing ahead of these matches.

Simone Inzaghi talking ahead of Inter Milan facing Benfica at home tonight:

“Real Sociedad and Newcastle were the clubs to avoid in pot four…

“It will be a challenging game which we must play with high intensity.

“Benfica have won all games except one, just like us.

“They have the same principles as last season.

“They lost the first Champions League game (to RB Salzburg) but had many chances despite being down to ten men, they deserved a different result.

“Benfica have a new keeper and Di Maria.

“They have changed some players, but they have the same principles.

“We know we’ll need an intense match.

“The group is balanced.

“Real Sociedad was one of the clubs to avoid in pot four alongside Newcastle and we experienced why.”

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Wednesday 4 October 2023 – Newcastle v PSG (8pm) TNT Sports

Sunday 8 October 2023 – West Ham v Newcastle (2pm)

Saturday 21 October 2023 – Newcastle v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Wednesday 25 October 2023 – Newcastle v Dortmund (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 28 October 2023 – Wolves v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 1 November 2023 – Manchester United v Newcastle United (8.15pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 4 November 2023 – Newcastle v Arsenal (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Tuesday 7 November 2023 – Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle (5.45pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 11 November 2023 – Bournemouth v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports