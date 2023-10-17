News

Significant night awaits for Newcastle United players hopeful for Euros and World Cup

A big night for a number of Newcastle United players, as the October internationals come to an end.

A massive game at Wembley for starters.

England entertain Italy, who they lost to in the final of the 2020 Euros (played in summer 2021 sue to Covid) at Wembley.

As you can see, Group C nicely poised.

A win for England would see them qualify for the Euros in Germany next summer. Kieran Trippier hoping to be involved tonight to help his country get over the line. Callum Wilson missing these internationals due to injury / fitness concerns but both he and Nick Pope will hope to be heading to Germany for those 2024 finals. Whilst the likes of Anthony Gordon will hope that he can continue his early season form throughout this Premier League season and force his way into the England squad.

Sandro Tonali obviously with more pressing matters on his hands as he was forced to withdraw from the squad. However, he will be no doubt hoping his international teammates can pull off a win at Wembley to enhance their chances of qualifying. Third in the group Ukraine play away in Malta tonight at the same time as the Wembley match kicks off.

It looks like this group could go all the way though. In November, Italy are home to North Macedonia before the final round of group matches sees them away from home against Ukraine.

Over in South America it is World Cup qualifying for the 2026 finals.

It is the fourth round of matches in the usual mammoth group stage, which sees ten countries playing 18 games each. The top six automatically qualify and the seventh goes into a play-off.

This is how the South American World Cup qualifying group currently looks:

Even though only their fourth match, Miguel Almiron and Paraguay really need to win at home to bottom of the group Bolivia.

Whilst Brazil will be hoping to bounce back to their usual winning ways against Uruguay away from home. Bruno Guimaraes has started all three World Cup qualifiers so far and after two wins, he was one of three late subs made as fresh legs came on to see out the win over Venezuela. However, after his teammates had missed countless chances to make the game safe, a late equaliser allowed Venezuela to somehow escape with a draw.

Bruno has started all three qualifiers playing alongside Casemiro as the midfield pair but with injury doubts on the Man U player, there could be extra responsibility on the Newcastle star.

As for Newcastle United fans, the main focus will be on Miggy and Bruno getting back in good time (and fitness) for the Palace match on Saturday and the busy schedule that follows. Last month NUFC laid on a private plane to fly Almiron, Joelinton and Bruno home after their final internationals.

Both games will finish in the early hours of Wednesday in UK time.

Miggy sees his game end around 1.30am (UK time) on Wednesday in Asuncion (Paraguay), with then Bruno seeing his match concluded in Montevideo (Uruguay) around 3am tomorrow (UK time),

Schedule of Newcastle United players heading around the globe to play for their countries:

Thursday 12 October

Israel v Switzerland (Fabian Schar) Euros Qualifier ***Now postponed to 15 November, venue TBC

Brazil 1 Venezuela 1

Bruno Guimaraes starting his third game in a row for Brazil and after dominating the game, all looked to be going to plan, Gabriel heading them into the lead on 50 minutes from a Neymar corner. However, after the Newcastle midfielder was subbed off with 11 minutes to go, Bello scoring a brilliant overhead kick to gain Venezuela a shock point in this World Cup group qualifier.

Argentina 1 Paraguay 0

Miguel Almiron lined up as usual for Paraguay in this toughest of World Cup group qualifiers but Lionel Messi on the bench for the opposition.

The Newcastle star and his international teammates showing great workrate and defensive discipline to restrict Argentina to only four efforts on target all night. Unfortunately, the first of those was an excellent Otamendi volley from a corner that gave the home side the winning goal after only three minutes. Paraguay not having the quality at the other end to really bother the World champions, only one shot on target all night. Miguel Almiron eventually subbed on 86 minutes after having given everything for his team, as usual.

England U21s 9 Serbia U21s 1

Serbia going a goal up but England equalising on 38 minutes, then going on to lead 3-1, which was the scoreline when Tino Livramento was introduced from the bench in this Under-21 European Championship qualifier on 52 minutes. England then going on the rampage and scoring six more, as the NUFC star and his international teammates tore Serbia apart.

Romania U20s 2 England U20s 0

Lewis Hall starting for England in this Euro Elite League match.

The visitors dominating the game but failing to take countless chances, paying the price when losing to a couple of suck punches. Romania Under 20s running out 2-0 winners.

Friday 13 October

England 1 Australia 0

Kieran Trippier came on in the 62nd minute and helped England see out this win, Watkins having scored what proved the winner only five minutes earlier.

The crowd only waking up to boo Jordan Henderson as Trippier replaced him though to me quite clearly it was booing of Southgate for continuing to pick Henderson, as he is now playing at a very low level in Saudi Arabia and will be 34 when the Euros kick off in Germany next summer.

Yet another terrible watch as Southgate stumbled to a win over low level opposition, England very lucky as Australia had great chances, hit the post, had an effort cleared off the line and had more shots, more corners and more efforts on target.

Portugal 3 Slovakia 2

Martin Dubravka and his teammates put in a great effort and were unlucky to lose this Euros Group Qualifier.

The deciding strike was a penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo, his second goal of the night.

However, Slovakia and Martin Dubraka still very much in charge of their own destiny with three games left to play. A win away at Luxembourg on Monday would all but guarantee them automatically qualifying for the Euros in Germany next summer, along with Portugal.

Sunday 15 October

Switzerland 3 Belarus 3

Fabian Schar playing the full game in a night of drama in this Euros Group Qualifier.

Switzerland 1-0 up and dominating, then out of the blue a Belarus equaliser. The visitors then scoring two more to go 3-1 up.

Only for then two goals in the last minute to somehow rescue what could prove a precious point for Switzerland.

Monday 16 October

Luxembourg 0 Slovakia 1

Yet another clean sheet for Martin Dubravka, his ninth in the last 13 internationals

However, the latest clean sheet absolutely massive in this Euros Group Qualifier against the only team that can prevent them making the finals in Germany next summer alongside Portugal.

Slovakia now five points clear of Luxembourg with only two games left to play.

Tuesday 17 October

England v Italy (Kieran Trippier (Sandro Tonali withdrawn from squad)) Euros Qualifier

Paraguay v Bolivia (Miguel Almiron) World Cup qualifier

England U20s v Portugal U20s (Lewis Hall) Euro Elite League

Uruguay v Brazil (Bruno) World Cup qualifier