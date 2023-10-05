News

Sean Longstaff – It was some night

Sean Longstaff has had to be patient.

The Geordie midfielder having to be content with four substitute appearances in the opening quartet of Premier League matches.

However, after having been restored to the starting eleven, it has just got better and better.

Sean Longstaff has now started the last five games in both Premier League and Champions League.

Those five games producing four wins and a draw, plus two goals for the midfielder.

The latest came in the stunning 4-1 victory over PSG, Sean Longstaff declaring ‘It was some night.’

I wouldn’t disagree.

Sean Longstaff speaking to TNT Sports after the stunning 4-1 win over PSG and asked if he thought many Geordies would be in work today (Thursday):

“I hope not!

“If they’ve ever got an excuse not to go in, it’s this.

“It was some night.

“I think we knew it was going to be special with the atmosphere… but for me and Burny [Dan Burn] to score on a night like tonight, is pretty surreal,

“I am lost for words really.

“It is a dream come true.

“I think to be honest, there are some of us that thought three years ago we were probably out of the door and it wasn’t a great place to be.

“I am so proud to be from Newcastle and I am over the moon.”

Sean Longstaff asked if his parents will be proud:

“Yeah they will be and I think they will probably be a bit drunk as well.

“They probably weren’t planning to drink on a Wednesday night but that might have changed!”

Sean Longstaff asked if he has ever been more up for a game than this?:

“I think the [Carabao Cup] semi-final last year was similar but this is a different level.

“They [PSG] have some of the best players in the world and we want to go up against them and show how good we are.”

Sean Longstaff on asking for Kylian Mbappe’s shirt:

“I was blocking him from the goal kick and I thought I’d ask him and I was trying to get it for my little brother.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 PSG 1 – Wednesday 4 October 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Almiron 17, Burn 39, Longstaff 50, Schar 90+1

PSG:

Hernandez 56

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was PSG 73% (69%) Newcastle 27% (31%)

Total shots were PSG 11 (4) Newcastle 12 (8)

Shots on target were PSG 2 (0) Newcastle 8 (4)

Corners were PSG 8 (4) Newcastle 1 (1)

Newcastle United:

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Tonali (Anderson 65), Almiron (Murphy 71), Isak, Gordon (Targett 90+3)

UNUSED SUBS:

Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, L.Miley

